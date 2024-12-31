The Istanbul Governorship has announced that certain roads will be closed to traffic on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day due to a demonstration planned to take place on Galata Bridge on Jan. 1, aimed at protesting Israel's ongoing massacre in Palestine.

According to a statement from the governor's office, roads will be closed starting from 11 p.m. on Dec. 31 until the end of the demonstration. The protest was organized by the National Will Platform, which included 308 nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) in Türkiye, including the Türkiye Youth Foundation (TÜGVA).

As part of the traffic arrangements, all access roads to the Galata Bridge in Fatih and Kemeraltı Street from Karaköy Square in Beyoğlu will be closed to vehicles.

Starting at 5 a.m. on Jan. 1, all streets and alleys leading toward the Galata Bridge from Meclis-i Mebusan Street in Dolmabahçe Square, as well as both directions of Kemeraltı Street (between Tophane traffic lights and Karaköy Square), Bankalar Street and Tersane Street, will also be closed to traffic.

From 4 a.m. until the end of the demonstration, Ragıp Gümüşpala Street, Reşadiye Street, Ankara Street, Ebu Suud Street, Sahil Kennedy Street (between Sirkeci and the Vefa Karakurdu Overpass), Küçük Ayasofya Street and all roads leading to these streets will be off-limits to vehicles.

As alternatives to the closed roads, Unkapanı Bridge, Refik Saydam Street, Meclis-i Mebusan Street towards Dolmabahçe, Atatürk Boulevard and Unkapanı Bridge are suggested for use.

Additionally, as part of the precautionary measures, vehicles parked on the roads to be closed will be removed starting at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Furthermore, starting at 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, tram services will be available between Küçükpazar and Eminönü stations on the Eyüpsultan-Eminönü Tram Line and between Kabataş and Sultanahmet on the Kabataş Tram Line.

However, between 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, services on the Kabataş Tram Line between Kabataş and Beyazıt will be suspended.

Alternative routes include Unkapanı Bridge, Refik Saydam Street, Meclis-i Mebusan Street toward Dolmabahçe, Atatürk Boulevard and Unkapanı Bridge.