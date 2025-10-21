The Anadolu 2nd Juvenile High Criminal Court in Istanbul has handed down its verdict on Tuesday in the case surrounding the stabbing death of 14-year-old Mattia Ahmet Minguzzi in Kadıköy, Istanbul.

Two defendants were sentenced to 24 years in prison each, while two others were acquitted and released.

The tragic incident occurred on Jan. 24, when Minguzzi, the son of Italian chef Andrea Minguzzi, visited the historic Kadıköy Tuesday Market with friends to buy skateboard equipment. According to the indictment, he encountered 15-year-old B.B. and U.B., who attacked him. B.B. reportedly pushed and later stabbed Minguzzi multiple times, while U.B. kicked him as he lay on the ground. Minguzzi was hospitalized and remained in treatment for 17 days before succumbing to his injuries on Feb. 9.

Autopsy reports confirmed that Minguzzi’s death resulted from internal organ injuries caused by multiple stab wounds, including a penetrating wound to his chest.

During the trial, the family’s legal team emphasized the importance of justice not only for their son but as a precedent to prevent similar tragedies in the future. Outside the courtroom, supporters chanted slogans demanding a landmark ruling.

The court determined that B.B. and U.B. were guilty of intentionally killing a child and sentenced them to the maximum 24-year prison term. The other two juvenile defendants, M.A.D. and A.Ö., were acquitted.

Yasemin Minguzzi, the mother, met with hundreds of supporters waiting outside the courthouse during a break in the trial. Greeted warmly by citizens, Minguzzi experienced emotional moments and could not hold back her tears as chants of "You are never alone" filled the air.

Afterwards, red balloons were released in the courthouse yard in honor of Ahmet Minguzzi, accompanied by a large crowd. Before the verdict hearing, Minguzzi expressed her emotions, saying, "Let them fear me; that decision will come."