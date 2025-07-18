Istanbul experienced its driest June in the last 65 years, receiving almost no rainfall last month.

According to data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the Turkish State Meteorological Service, the long-term average precipitation for the Marmara region in June is 41.5 millimeters. However, in June 2024, the region received only 3.4 millimeters of rainfall, and in June 2025, this figure dropped further to just 2.4 millimeters.

This represents a 94% decrease compared to the long-term average and a 29% drop compared to the same month last year.

Istanbul recorded only 0.5 millimeters of rainfall last month, the lowest June rainfall in 65 years. The city also saw the most significant drop in rainfall compared to its seasonal norm, with a staggering 99% decrease.

In addition to Istanbul, the provinces of Balıkesir, Kırklareli, Tekirdağ, and Edirne also recorded their lowest June rainfall totals in the past 65 years.

Professor Hüseyin Toros, a faculty member in the Department of Climate Science and Meteorological Engineering at Istanbul Technical University (ITU), told AA that Türkiye has been experiencing extremely hot weather and insufficient rainfall in recent days.

Toros explained that the country has been facing a prolonged dry period for the past two years, with June this year marked by high temperatures and little to no precipitation. He stated that June rainfall across the country has dropped by 63%.

Highlighting that the Marmara region was under the influence of high-pressure systems in June, Toros said, “Rainfall in Marmara dropped by 94% compared to long-term averages. In Istanbul, it dropped by 99%. We received almost no rainfall in June.”

Emphasizing that water is an essential part of life, Toros noted that the decline in rainfall has had a direct impact on reservoir levels, which have rapidly fallen below 60%.

He stressed the need for water conservation in all areas and added. “If we run out of water, usage at home, in workplaces, agriculture, and even for plants will cause significant harm. That’s why it’s important to take precautions now. Forecasts indicate that the final days of July and all of August will be hot."

"As temperatures rise, evaporation from water surfaces increases. Both we and everything in the ecosystem need more water. Currently, per capita water consumption in Istanbul exceeds 200 liters per day. We must reduce this to ensure there is enough water in the reservoirs, because we will need that water for the long term,” he added.