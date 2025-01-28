Foggy and hazy weather observed in Istanbul, Türkiye is expected to persist for a week.

Due to high-pressure systems coming from Africa, fog and haze are affecting Istanbul in the mornings and evenings. This has led to a decline in air quality in the city.

The areas most impacted by air pollution include Göztepe, Kartal, Fikirtepe, Uzunçayır, Mecidiyeköy and Kağıthane.

Güven Özdemir, a faculty member and meteorology expert at Istanbul Aydın University, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Türkiye is under the influence of high-pressure systems from Africa.

Özdemir explained that the fog and haze in Istanbul during the morning and evening hours occur due to the rapid cooling of land. "During the day, the temperature absorbs the sun’s radiation, but at night, as the sun sets, the land starts to cool quickly because the sky is clear, and radiation loss happens rapidly," he said.

He added that this causes evaporation near seas, lakes, and forested areas. "Therefore, in lower-lying areas, along streams, riverbanks, lakesides or near the sea, we see more fog and haze. Since it's winter, we must be very careful. When high pressure occurs, we may experience frost and fog," Özdemir noted.

Özdemir mentioned that no rainfall is expected in Istanbul over the next week and that the high-pressure system will continue to affect the city. He continued, "Fog and haze will be present in Istanbul for the next week. Citizens living in metropolitan areas should be cautious about air pollution, especially during the morning and evening hours when air quality will worsen. Air pollution will reach its peak early in the morning and after sunset. People with chronic illnesses and children should avoid going outside as much as possible. It's important not to go out without a mask. Otherwise, illnesses will worsen."

Özdemir also pointed out that Istanbul, which is built on seven hills, is not located on flat terrain. He emphasized that areas with heavy industry and traffic would experience the most severe air pollution, saying, "In parts of Göztepe, Uzunçayır, and Fikirtepe facing the E-5 highway, as well as Kartal and Mecidiyeköy, air pollution is at its peak."