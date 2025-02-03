Istanbul's Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) issued a statement warning residents to prepare for snow and icy conditions, as temperatures are expected to drop starting Tuesday evening. Snowfall is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the AKOM statement, a Siberian cold front is set to impact Istanbul this week. "Temperatures will begin to drop on Tuesday evening, and snow is expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Starting Monday, temperatures will be around 7 degrees Celsius (45 degrees Fahrenheit), rising to 12 degrees by midday. However, they will drop again in the evening and overnight, reaching 8 degrees Celsius. Winds will initially be moderate from the southeast, but a strong northeast wind is expected by evening. Humidity will range from 65%-90%, with precipitation forecasted to be between 2 and 5 kilograms per meter square," the statement said.

Temperatures are expected to be 4-6 degrees Celsius below seasonal averages, ranging between 1-3 degrees Celsius in the coming days. The forecast also includes warnings for freezing and icy conditions in high areas, urging drivers and residents to exercise caution.

The report also provided an update on Istanbul’s water supply. The city's reservoirs are currently at 52.8% capacity, while sea temperatures are at 11 degrees Celsius.