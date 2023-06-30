Newly-appointed Governor of Istanbul Davut Gül emphasizes restructuring the city to mitigate earthquake risks and improve the education system.

In his inaugural address, Gül announced that the imminent threat of a major earthquake in the city had become their top priority. Recognizing the vulnerability of Istanbul, with its population of nearly 16 million residing in a seismic zone, Gül stressed the urgent need for proactive measures to protect the city's inhabitants. He cautioned that failure to take precautions could result in dire consequences for Istanbul.

Gül asserted that raising awareness about earthquake preparedness was paramount. To achieve this, he emphasized the importance of collaboration between his office, ministries, local governments and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs). The governor underlined the necessity of making Istanbul more resilient against tremors through extensive urban transformation efforts.

Highlighting the demolition of severely damaged buildings as their immediate priority, Gül called for accelerating urban renewal projects across Istanbul. He also emphasized that earthquake transformation should extend beyond residential areas and encompass industrial and commercial spaces.

"This transformation should not be limited to housing alone. It must extend to industry and trade as well. Through this process, Istanbul will gain additional green spaces and social facilities. We should view the earthquake risk as an opportunity to revitalize and restructure our city," Gül stated.

Addressing educational reforms, the governor expressed his intention to implement a comprehensive education model, enabling students to receive full-time education rather than being divided into morning and afternoon classes. Gül revealed ongoing efforts to collaborate with the Ministry of Education and philanthropists to elevate the standard of education for Istanbul's children.

"I am committed to ensuring the highest level of education for our children, with the support of the Education Ministry and generous benefactors. We are finalizing a protocol with one of our benefactors and plan to establish similar partnerships with a thousand philanthropists immediately after the Bayram holiday," Gül announced.

The governor also stressed the significance of preserving Istanbul's cultural and historical heritage, emphasizing the acceleration of restoration projects in these areas.

"It is of utmost importance to safeguard Istanbul's historical identity and pass down its rich history to future generations," Gül emphasized.

Regarding public safety, Gül reassured Istanbul's residents, highlighting the city's reputation as one of the safest among European and global metropolises. He cited an 8% decrease in public order incidents over the past three years, demonstrating the city's commitment to maintaining a secure environment.

Governor Gül's ambitious agenda aims to fortify Istanbul against seismic threats, revolutionize its education system, preserve its cultural heritage and ensure the safety of its residents. These comprehensive initiatives mark a new chapter in Istanbul's development and resilience under the leadership of the newly-appointed governor.