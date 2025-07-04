Traffic congestion in Istanbul reached 74% on Wednesday evening as commuters made their way home during rush hour, according to data from the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s (IBB) mobile traffic application.

Both the European and Asian sides of the city experienced widespread gridlock, affecting major highways, bridges and coastal roads.

On the Asian side, the D-100 highway saw heavy traffic beginning in Kadıköy and continuing through Maltepe, while congestion on the Anatolian Highway stretched from Üsküdar to Sancaktepe. The TEM Highway also faced intense congestion, with slow-moving vehicles from Tuzla to Ataşehir. Further north, traffic built up from Altunizade to the entrance of the July 15 Martyrs Bridge, causing delays in both directions.

Along the coastal routes, traffic was reported to be moving slowly between Abdullahağa Street and Kuleli Street, as vehicles struggled through narrow and heavily used corridors.

Bridge traffic was especially difficult. The Fatih Sultan Mehmet (FSM) Bridge saw congestion in the direction from Asia to Europe, while the July 15 Martyrs Bridge experienced gridlock in both directions.

On the European side, the TEM Highway was backed up in both directions between Hasdal Cemetery and the FSM Bridge. Meanwhile, on the D-100 highway, congestion in Mecidiyeköy created delays toward both Edirne and Ankara. A major traffic line also extended from Zeytinburnu all the way to Avcılar, further slowing travel on the western corridor of the city.

As of 7 p.m., Istanbul’s overall traffic congestion level stood at 74%, with the European side at 76% and the Asian side at 72%, reflecting the daily pressure on the city’s aging and overburdened transport infrastructure.