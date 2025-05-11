The fourth edition of NEXT 2025, organized by TRT World Forum, commenced in Istanbul on May 10, bringing together youth, experts, journalists, academics, civil society representatives and entrepreneurs to exchange ideas and amplify their voices.

One of the key discussions focused on the role of local voices in driving global change, emphasizing the importance of community leadership in today’s interconnected world. Workshops on tools such as AI demonstrated their potential to transform industries and creative processes.

The media segment explored storytelling as a powerful resistance, emphasizing how narratives can break digital barriers and challenge dominant structures. Journalists like Plestia Elaqad and Rahma Zein attended the event, offering youth the chance to learn from their experiences and stories.

Rahma Zein, an Egyptian journalist and activist, has gained recognition for her bold commentary on Middle Eastern affairs and her viral confrontation with CNN reporter Clarissa Ward at the Rafah Border Crossing in October 2023.

In an interview with Daily Sabah, Zein expressed her enthusiasm about meeting the youth, stressing the importance of such events. Reflecting on her journey into journalism, she shared, "My family was the main reason I'm in this field. My grandmother was my biggest inspiration."

Zein also spoke about the importance of speaking up and standing firm when something is right. She said, "You simply need to do what's right – not for the sake of winning, but to find the courage within yourself to stand firm."

She continued, "Part of finding liberation and fighting for what's right is being comfortable in your own skin. Empower yourself to know what's right and surround yourself with the right people. For me, I find a lot of strength in my faith. You handle the challenges, keep going, and trust yourself."

The event also addressed various pressing global issues. Workshops focused on how young voices are driving change to protect the planet, while tech discussions centered on shaping the future of AI with a balanced approach to regulation and digital transparency.

Additionally, the societal impact of the ongoing culture war was explored, with an emphasis on advancing collective unity amid polarization.

In the field of travel, the event hosted Johnny Ward, an Irish blogger, adventurer, entrepreneur and storyteller, known for pushing the boundaries of human endurance. He is the first person to visit every country in the world, conquer the Seven Summits and complete expeditions to both the North and South Poles.

Speaking about his experiences, Ward said, "I grew up very poor, and I had a chip on my shoulder about it. We had no car, no central heating, and I felt it. But when I started traveling to every country, I realized that, by Irish standards, I was poor, but it was 'first-world' poor. Then, when I spent two years traveling to every country in Africa – 54 countries – I saw real poverty, and it’s a whole different level."

Regarding tools and technology on his journey, Ward mentioned, "I have to say the internet has been incredibly helpful. It gave me the chance to make money online and I can't dismiss that. But now, it’s in every part of life, and while as an old-school blogger, I do better than many with TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, I think travel should still be about the moment. It should be romantic, educational, and sometimes challenging, not just about sharing everything through an iPhone."

When asked about the impact of social media on society, Ward reflected, "I love being in the moment, so it doesn’t really impact me. But society is becoming too focused on appearances, people go out for coffee but are more concerned with getting the perfect photo than enjoying the experience. It affects how people appreciate the present."

On his favorite places in Türkiye, Ward shared, "First, I really love Istanbul, I’ve been to Galatasaray games, and I brought all my friends here on my 30th birthday. I sometimes think about living here. I also had a great time in Erzurum. It’s a fantastic city with skiing options that are affordable and accessible to everyone, not just the wealthy. I also love the area around Mount Ararat."

In the business sector, the emergence of Industry 5.0 was explored, focusing on how it shapes business transformation. The event also featured a segment on sports, where the influence of Turkish athletes in shaping global sports was highlighted, alongside a workshop on achieving total harmony by integrating mind, body and spirit.

Participants from many countries around the world attended the event. Alaa Latif, a Jordanian student in Istanbul and a participant in the event, said, "This is my first year attending the event, and I love how the subjects are being discussed and chosen based on their importance and their impact on our future."