Lifeguards working on the shores of Istanbul have rescued 4,008 people from drowning this year.

According to information from the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), lifeguards continue their work to ensure the safety of those who enter the sea to cool off at beaches and shores across the city.

In this context, 662 lifeguards affiliated with İBB are stationed at 51 beaches in 13 districts of the city.

Equipped with rescue boats, jet skis, drones, ATVs, life jackets, lifebuoys, rescue belts, spine boards and resuscitation kits, lifeguards remain on standby to ensure the safety of citizens on the shores.

This year, lifeguards at Istanbul’s beaches have come to the aid of 4,008 people who faced drowning risks.

Most lifeguards at Şile’s beaches

The beaches with the highest number of lifeguards in Istanbul are located in Şile.

The district features beaches such as Karakiraz-Kurna, Sahilköy, Dogancılı, Alacalı, Sofular, Kızılcaköy, Kumbaba, Ayazma, Ağlayankaya, Uzunkum, Akçakese, Kabakoz, Imrenli, Kurfallı, Ağva and Kilimli.

Lifeguards are also active at several beaches across different districts. In Çatalca, lifeguards are present at Çilingoz, Yalıköy, Çobankule, Karacaköy and Ormanlı beaches.

Arnavutköy's lifeguarded areas include Durusu-Karaburun and Yeniköy beaches. Eyüpsultan features lifeguards at Ağaçlı Beach, while Sarıyer has them at Kısırkaya Beach.

Beykoz has lifeguards at the Riva Center, Riva Elmasburnu and Riva M.Y.O. beaches. In Kadıköy, lifeguards are active at Caddebostan 1 and Caddebostan 2.

Bakırköy’s lifeguarded beaches include Çiroz and Güneş. Küçükçekmece features lifeguards at the Menekşe 1 and Menekşe 2 beaches.

Avcılar has lifeguards at Denizköşkler Beach, while Beylikdüzü has them at Gürpınar Beach. Büyükçekmece’s lifeguarded areas include the Mimarsinan, Güzelce, Kumburgaz and Kamiloba-Celaliye beaches.

Silivri's lifeguarded beaches include Selimpaşa, Gümüşyaka, Semizkum and Çanta as well as the shoreline front of the Başkent, Bizimköy Park, Basınkent-4 and Uyumkent development projects.

Danger of rip currents

Erol Deyer, a swimming coach and lifeguard from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that drowning incidents often occur due to not following lifeguard warnings, swimming without awareness, entering the water in areas without lifeguards and panic.

Deyer noted that the Black Sea region and its coastlines have the highest number of drowning incidents in Türkiye.

He highlighted the danger of rip currents, explaining: "A rip current is a fast-moving current that pulls away from the shore. It is caused by waves returning underneath the surface. Swimming against the current tends to pull you further out. In such cases, it is necessary to swim parallel to the shore."

To prevent drowning incidents, Deyer suggested: "People should swim at safe beaches with lifeguards. Warning and rule signs should be placed approximately every 100 meters at beaches. In addition, such warnings could be made on news and documentary channels, and everyone should receive swimming education from the ministry, municipalities and private pools, regardless of age.

"Citizens should receive proper swimming training and be informed about techniques for staying afloat in the water. Instead of swimming in dangerous areas, they should choose shallower, safer locations with lifeguards."