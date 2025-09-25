At the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Transportation Coordination Center (UKOME) meeting, a decision was made to make it mandatory to install cameras on school transportation vehicles.

The UKOME meeting was held at the Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) in Eyüpsultan, chaired by IBB Deputy Secretary-General Pelin Alpkökin.

During the meeting, the obligation to equip school transport vehicles with cameras was discussed.

Currently, taxis, minibuses and shared taxis operate with cameras managed by the Public Transportation Monitoring and Management Center, and it was proposed that school transport vehicles also be included in this system.

In this context, it was requested that the first article of the School Transportation Vehicles Regulation be revised as follows, "School transportation vehicles shall be equipped with internal and external cameras and recording devices positioned to cover all seats, in accordance with the technical, equipment, installation and operational requirements specified in the Highway Traffic Regulation and the Regulation on Vehicle Manufacture, Modification and Installation."

During the meeting, the requirement to install cameras on school transport vehicles was unanimously approved in the vote held.

The decision is planned to be implemented in 2026 following the completion of the signing procedures.