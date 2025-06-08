In Istanbul, nearly 90% of cultivated farmland is now used for planned agricultural production, with a strong emphasis on local seed varieties and sustainable practices, according to the city's Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry.

Istanbul Provincial Director of Agriculture and Forestry Director Suat Parıldar has emphasized that Istanbul, despite being a global urban center, holds significant agricultural value and is advancing rapidly in planned farming, local seed use and sustainable practices.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Parıldar noted that 80% of the seeds distributed to farmers last year were locally produced.

“We prioritized local and national seed varieties in our projects. This year’s sunflower seeds distributed to farmers also consist of nationally developed types,” he said.

Istanbul has a total of 869,000 decares (87,000 hectares) of agricultural land, of which about 746,000 decares are actively cultivated. The city’s rural districts – such as Silivri, Çatalca, Arnavutköy, Şile, Beykoz and Büyükçekmece – are among the main zones where farming is thriving.

Under the leadership of Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı, Türkiye adopted a nationwide Agricultural Production Planning system in 2024, starting with fisheries and livestock in January, and extending to crops in September. According to Parıldar, Istanbul is well ahead in implementing this model.

“Currently, 90% of Istanbul’s cultivated farmland is engaged in planned production. This allows our farmers to benefit from double the government support compared to conventional producers,” said Parıldar. Planned producers receive 100% support for fuel costs and 50% for fertilizer, compared to 50% and 25%, respectively, for others.

Water has become the central element of planning. Parıldar highlighted that aligning crops with available water resources is essential to avoid losses during droughts and ensure sustainability.

In 2025, 1.4 million seedlings were distributed to farmers in Istanbul. Sunflower, canola, wheat and barley dominate the crop landscape, with producers also receiving diesel, fertilizer and oilseed support payments.

Şile has emerged as a hub for aromatic plants, with increased production of flax now spanning 230 decares, making Istanbul the second-largest flax producer in Türkiye. Şile and Beykoz are also significant hazelnut producers, with over 21,000 decares under cultivation.

In Silivri, the “Ormanlı rice” is grown across 2,900 decares and recently received a geographical indication certificate through the provincial directorate, enhancing its market identity.

With 661 kilometers of coastline, Istanbul is a critical location for fishing and aquaculture. Nearly 2,000 licensed fishing boats and 18,000 registered fishers operate in the city, supplying products from the Marmara and Black Seas directly to consumers.

In livestock, Istanbul hosts over 80,000 cattle and nearly 170,000 sheep and goats. Notably, 13,000 of the cattle are water buffalo, placing Istanbul third in Türkiye in buffalo population and first in terms of value-added production. The Silivri, Çatalca and Arnavutköy districts are major centers for buffalo farming, and Istanbul’s buffalo yogurt has also been awarded a geographical indication.

Istanbul is also a key player in food production and trade. It hosts nearly 134,000 food enterprises, 18% of Türkiye’s total, and sees more than 230,000 food safety inspections annually. Including advisory visits, over 1 million visits to food businesses were conducted in 2024 to ensure consumer safety.

Parıldar added that Istanbul accounted for 25% of Türkiye’s food exports and 56% of its food and feed imports in terms of transaction volume in 2024. “We are conducting these operations swiftly and efficiently,” he stated.

With these multifaceted efforts, Istanbul continues to strengthen its position not only as a global city but also as a dynamic and strategic center for agriculture, food safety and rural development in Türkiye.