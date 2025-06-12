Istanbul Provincial Health Director Abdullah Emre Güner announced that a total of 7,002 tick bite cases have been reported to health care facilities across Istanbul so far this year. He noted that 6,165 of these cases occurred only in April, May and June. Despite the rise in tick bites, no cases of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) originating from Istanbul have been identified.

In a statement to Anadolu Agency (AA), Güner explained that most tick bites are generally harmless, but ticks that carry diseases can transmit potentially fatal illnesses such as CCHF.

He emphasized that people, especially those engaged in farming and animal husbandry, as well as anyone spending time in nature, picnic areas or rural regions, must be aware of the risk of tick contact. Güner added that serious health risks can be prevented through early awareness and simple precautions.

“As summer approaches, tick bite cases have started to increase. In 2025, 7,002 tick bite cases were reported to health care institutions in Istanbul, with 6,165 of these occurring during the months of April, May and June. However, there have been no CCHF cases originating from Istanbul,” he stated.

Güner stressed the importance of wearing long-sleeved clothing that covers the body as much as possible when visiting rural areas, fields, forests or picnic spots. He also recommended tucking pants into socks as a preventive measure.

He suggested choosing light-colored clothing to make it easier to spot ticks on the body and advised that, after returning from nature, people should thoroughly check their bodies for ticks – including behind the ears, the nape of the neck, underpits, the groin area, the waist and behind the knees.

“If a tick is detected attached to the skin, substances like cologne, cigarettes, detergent or other chemicals should never be used on it,” Güner warned. “These substances can stimulate the tick to secrete more saliva, increasing the risk of disease transmission.”

Güner underlined that ticks must be carefully removed with the proper tools, as close to the skin as possible. “Anyone bitten by a tick should immediately visit a health care facility. The sooner the tick is removed, the lower the risk of infectious diseases. Caution should also be taken when dealing with animals, especially avoiding direct contact with their blood, tissues or bodily fluids with bare hands,” he said.

He further emphasized that if individuals who have had contact with ticks experience symptoms such as fatigue, fever, muscle aches or headaches, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea within 10 days, they should seek medical care immediately. He also advised that people in close contact with infected individuals must use personal protective equipment such as gloves, gowns and masks.

Güner concluded by stating that health care institutions in Istanbul are well-prepared to handle tick-related cases and that intervention processes are being carried out effectively. However, he emphasized that the most critical factors remain public awareness and the need to take preventive measures.