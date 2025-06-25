Increased snake sightings in some rural and green districts of Istanbul have caused public concern, but experts advise against killing snakes unless absolutely necessary due to their ecological benefits.

In recent weeks, sightings of snakes in several districts of Istanbul, such as Küçükçekmece, Arnavutköy and Sultangazi, have raised anxiety among residents.

Ergün Bacak, a lecturer in the Forestry Department, Hunting and Wildlife Program at Istanbul University-Cerrahpaşa, told Anadolu Agency (AA) on June 25 that the common feature of the districts with snake sightings is their proximity to rural and green areas.

Describing snakes as "cold-blooded," Bacak explained that they emerge from hibernation in May and June. “The current June temperatures are quite suitable and not excessively hot. The animals have just come out and are searching for breeding grounds, mating partners or food. This is when they are most active. They can also be seen in July and August, but during extreme heat, they tend to rest for a few days because temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius affect them as well. They move to cooler areas during such times. However, if July remains as mild as June, their activity will continue throughout that month,” he explained.

Acknowledging that fear of snakes is natural, Bacak added: “In Istanbul, there is only one venomous snake species, the nose-horned viper, also known as Vipera ammodytes. It is relatively small, usually not reaching 1 meter in length, often about half a meter, and moves slowly. It is not deadly to humans but medically significant. It can be fatal if you have health issues or for small children. Most snakes in Istanbul are water snakes."

"You can see them near wetlands or picnic areas. They are harmless and only release a bad odor when threatened by predators. Species like the smooth snake and the Aesculapian snake fight rodents and are harmless. There is also a yellow snake that can grow up to 2.5 meters and is quite thick but non-venomous. The common house snake is non-venomous as well. Among these, the most commonly encountered is the smooth snake, which often crawls inside cars,” he added.

Bacak advised that citizens who encounter snakes can contact the fire department, municipality or the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks.

“Authorities will capture the snake alive and relocate it to a different area. Killing snakes causes significant harm to the ecosystem. Snakes naturally control disease-carrying animals and protect our crops. When there is a rodent outbreak, farmers lose millions. Snakes help combat this problem. While advocating for organic and healthy farming, we are killing snakes that help reduce the need for pesticides. Awareness is crucial; no snake should be killed without understanding whether it is venomous or not.”

Regarding how to distinguish venomous from non-venomous snakes, Bacak explained: “Non-venomous snakes tend to be more nervous and quick to attack. There are also mildly venomous snakes that poison rodents but cannot harm humans. If bitten, one should immediately visit the nearest medical facility where antivenoms are available, especially at major research hospitals."

"Venomous snakes tend to move slowly. Their pupils are vertical like those of cats, while non-venomous snakes have round pupils similar to humans. We need to overcome societal prejudices against snakes. To protect biodiversity and ecosystems, we first need to understand them and then work to preserve them,” he said.

Agricultural Engineer Ömer Demir attributed the increase in urban snake sightings to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown period, explaining that snakes took advantage of the emptiness and expanded into small green spaces in the city.

Demir advised residents with gardens or open areas to clear stones, ivy and weeds in front of their homes to reduce hiding places for snakes. “They should not have places to hide. We must keep the areas around our homes and gardens as clean as possible,” he said.

Demir also cautioned that it is not always easy to immediately distinguish venomous from non-venomous snakes. “In the event of a bite, one must seek urgent medical care. Until reaching a hospital, try to slow the spread of venom by gently squeezing and draining the bite area. No other treatments should be applied. The popular myth of sucking out venom with the mouth is false and dangerous; if you try to suck venom from a venomous snakebite, you could poison yourself. Such attempts should never be made,” he warned.

Demir summarized advice on dealing with snakes as follows: “If a snake enters your home or garden and poses a threat, you may eliminate it, but there is no need to kill snakes unnecessarily. There is an ecosystem in these places, but if the snake endangers us, we have no choice. If we keep killing snakes, we will be overwhelmed by rodents. As long as snakes do not harm us, they should be spared. Killing snakes in open fields or farms is not only useless but harmful, as it disrupts the natural balance."

He concluded: "Therefore, animals should not be killed unless absolutely necessary. As we move toward soilless agriculture, the need for bushes, twigs and weeds will decrease, and snakes will be seen less frequently in urban areas.”