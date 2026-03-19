Istanbul will host prayers for Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, on Friday, as millions gather across the city to mark the end of Ramadan.

The Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) has published the official timetable for the Eid prayer in Istanbul, setting the primary prayer time for 7:39 a.m., with slight minute‑by‑minute variation possible in certain districts.

Worshippers are being advised to arrive at mosques 15-20 minutes early to secure space and hear the ensuing sermon.

City officials and religious authorities have coordinated logistics for one of Istanbul’s busiest mornings of the year. Public transportation services, including metro, buses and ferries, are expected to operate with increased capacity to accommodate the early‑morning flow of worshippers.

Traffic management teams will be deployed around major mosque hubs to ease congestion and ensure pedestrian safety.

Historic mosques such as the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, Sultanahmet, Eyüp Sultan, Büyük Çamlıca, Süleymaniye and Fatih are among the expected focal points for large congregations, drawing thousands of residents and visitors at daybreak.

Following the prayer, many households will observe traditional Eid practices, including family gatherings, greetings and morning meals.