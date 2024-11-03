In a tragic traffic accident in Bakırköy, police officer Ogün Yürümez was killed after being struck by a city bus while responding to an earlier collision that resulted in property damage.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m. local time on the D-100 southbound entrance at Ekrem Kurt Boulevard.

According to reports, a traffic police team was securing the scene of an accident involving a municipal police vehicle and a car. While they were managing the situation, a driver lost control of the Istanbul Electric Tram and Tunnel Company (IETT) bus, which then struck the traffic police, including Ogün Yürümez.

Following the incident, police, fire and medical teams were dispatched to the scene. Medical teams confirmed that Yürümez had been killed in the accident. Crime scene investigation teams worked for an extended period at the site of the crash. The body of the fallen officer was transported to the morgue of the Forensic Medicine Institute.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya extended his condolences for the late police officer through a statement on social media.

"Police officer Ogün Yürümez, who served in the Istanbul Traffic Supervision Branch, was killed at the scene while responding to a traffic accident in Bakırköy after being struck by an IETT bus. I wish Allah's mercy upon him and express my condolences to his grieving family, our heroic police force and our nation. May his rank be high," he said.