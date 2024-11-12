Istanbul University’s Zoology Collection provides a unique opportunity to study the evolution of insect populations in the city over the past century. The collection, including insects collected between 1915 and 1925, reflects the changing biodiversity of Istanbul’s insect life and is a valuable tool for researchers.

By comparing historical data with current populations, scientists can analyze shifts in species, including whether they pose any threats or require conservation efforts.

The Istanbul University Zoology Collection, which originated from the Darülfünun Faculty of Sciences’ Animal Science Museum, now holds more than 2,000 species from various regions around the world; the collection includes specimens of mammals, birds, reptiles, insects and other invertebrates.

Notably, the collection includes an entomological subset that documents approximately 500 species of insects gathered by a researcher in Istanbul between 1915 and 1925.

This historical insect collection is not only a reference for taxonomical classification but also a comparison tool for scientists and researchers working to understand the changes in Istanbul's insect populations over time. The collection includes representatives of several groups, such as beetles, ants and butterflies and offers insight into their current status in the city.

According to Fatih Dikmen, head of the Zoology Collection at Istanbul University, this collection enables comparisons between the insect fauna of the early 20th century and today’s species. "We have the ability to compare the butterfly populations of today with those from 50 to 60 years ago," Dikmen explained. "Such comparisons help us understand the impact of environmental changes on local species and assist in developing strategies for their conservation."

The collection also plays a key role in understanding how urbanization has influenced the insect populations in Istanbul. Dikmen noted that, based on research, Istanbul likely has between 1,500 and 2,000 species of insects. However, urbanization and limited access to certain areas make assessing the city's biodiversity difficult. As urbanization continues, some species may disappear from certain areas, while others may emerge in different locations due to changing environmental conditions.

One example is the spread of the Asian tiger mosquito, a species that has been increasingly reported in Istanbul in recent years. Dikmen explained that this mosquito species, which was absent in the city 50 years ago, has adapted to the region’s climate and is now found in parts of northern Istanbul. "The changing climate in the Balkans has facilitated the species' spread to Istanbul and the surrounding Trakya region," he added.

The collection also highlights the vulnerability of some species. For instance, Dikmen pointed out the importance of protecting wetland species such as dragonflies. As droughts caused by climate change lead to the drying up of wetlands, these species face the risk of disappearing from the area. Conservation efforts, such as maintaining wetland habitats, are critical to preventing the loss of these species.

Looking forward, Dikmen emphasized the need for more focused research on Istanbul’s insect populations to identify potential threats and develop effective conservation strategies. "It is crucial to protect the habitats of key species and monitor their populations closely to ensure that they can adapt to the challenges posed by climate change and urban development," he said.