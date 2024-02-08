Istanbul University (IU), a cornerstone of Türkiye's educational legacy, opened the doors of its iconic Beyazit campus to visitors on Thursday, offering a glimpse into its rich history and academic prowess.

Established in 1453 as Medaris-i Semaniye (Sahn-ı Seman) by Fatih Sultan Mehmet following the conquest of Istanbul, Istanbul University stands as the city's enduring commitment to education and intellectual growth. Over its 571-year journey, the institution has nurtured countless luminaries who have made indelible contributions to the field of science.

Renowned for its historic Beyazıt campus within the city's historical peninsula, adorned with its imposing gate, Istanbul University has been a pinnacle of learning, graduating countless of students over the years. For many, gaining entry into its hallowed halls remains a cherished aspiration.

In a move aimed at fostering greater transparency and engagement, the university administration has decided to open not only its main Beyazıt campus but also its satellite campuses in Laleli, Horhor, Avcılar, Çapa, Şişli, Kadıköy, Bahçeköy, Bakırköy and Büyükçekmece to visitors. Access is permitted between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore the institution's diverse academic landscape.

Additionally, visitors can marvel at the Beyazıt Fire Tower located on the central campus and four buildings designated as museums. Guided tours of these sites, available to those registered with the Corporate Communications Coordinatorship, provide deeper insights into the university's heritage and significance.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), IU Rector Osman Bülent Zülfikar underscored the university's pivotal role in Türkiye's scientific advancement, urging all to engage with its legacy. Zülfikar emphasized the concept of a "university without walls," symbolizing openness and inclusivity.

"We want to position the university where it rightfully belongs," Zülfikar remarked, alluding to Türkiye's resilience and unity. "The doors are open to everyone, as we believe in the unity of our nation," he added, reflecting on the university's commitment to fostering collaboration and dialogue across society.

Zülfikar emphasized that the campus gate symbolizes the university's identity, stating: "In any event, whether local or global, our gate represents the institution. It is prominently featured in our official documents as our logo."

Reflecting on a pivotal moment early in his tenure, Zülfikar recounted: "Toward the end of my first month or the beginning of the second, during a speech in the hall, I noticed our gate projected on the screen, but it was shown with bars closed. This struck me deeply. I remarked, 'This portrayal doesn't align with our values. A university's entrance shouldn't be barred. It's disheartening. How can we welcome students with such an image?'"

He went on to describe taking action by presenting the issue to the board, resulting in a decision to remove the bars and convey a more welcoming message.

"We wanted our students to enter through the central gate, not through narrow turnstiles, ensuring they feel safe and respected," Zülfikar affirmed.

Highlighting the campus's significance, Zülfikar noted its frequent hosting of events, even likening certain areas to a "university museum" due to their historical importance.

He recalled the historical significance of the campus and said: "This campus was once the Ministry of War during the Ottoman Empire and a pivotal site during World War I. Our children need to understand the reverence and tranquility here, not just see the buildings as spaces for them, but feel the significance within themselves and pass it on."

Zülfikar also mentioned opportunities for guided tours of the Faculty of Pharmacy museum and the Fire Tower by appointment, as well as an upcoming painting exhibition at the rectorate building.

Expressing ambitions for Istanbul University's future, Zülfikar envisioned its rightful place alongside historic landmarks such as the Suleymaniye Complex and Beyazıt, encapsulating the essence of Istanbul,