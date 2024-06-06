The Orient Express arrived in Istanbul on Wednesday after departing from Paris on Saturday.

The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry said the train was greeted by a Janissary band at Sirkeci Station.

Following the Zurich, Vienna, Budapest, Bucharest and Varna, Bulgaria route, the Orient Express will depart from the Sirkeci Station at 4:05 p.m. local time on June 7 and will exit Türkiye at 12:40 a.m. on June 8.

The train made two trips to Türkiye on June 7 and Aug. 28 last year. Two trips are also planned this year.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu noted that 48 people arrived in Türkiye on the "Palace on Wheels," as the Orient Express is known, and 38 will travel on the return journey.

A new group of passengers arriving by plane to Istanbul will join the return trip. Uraloğlu added that the Orient Express will make a second trip to Istanbul on Aug. 28 and return on Aug. 30.

"The train, which began its journeys in 1883 on a route extending from Paris to Istanbul, has connected various cities across Europe and became a popular travel route among aristocrats, business people and adventurers," he said.

The Orient Express is made up of 14 carriages, including sleeping, lounge and restaurant cars, offering a journey starting at 17,500 euros ($19,035).

The Orient Express has been coming to Istanbul from Paris at various times since 1883. The Orient Express train consists of a total of 15 wagons, including nine sleeping cars, two lounge cars, one bar car and three restaurant cars. The historical train's first journey was to Strasbourg Station and its destination country was Romania.