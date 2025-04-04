In Istanbul, university students regularly connect with elderly residents at the Göztepe Semiha Şakir Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, a Ministry of Family and Social Services facility. The "Yarenlik" (Companionship) project, created in collaboration with Istanbul 29 Mayıs University, aims to address the challenges faced by the elderly, promote intergenerational communication and enhance their quality of life.

The project encourages university students to volunteer by visiting the nursing home, engaging in conversations and participating in various activities with the elderly residents. This connection provides emotional support, as students experience the warmth of a "grandparent" relationship while the elderly residents ease their longing for grandchildren. The students often maintain contact, calling and visiting their companions regularly.

Emel Miroğlu, Director of the nursing home, explained that elderly people need emotional bonds, and while they initially attempted to create such connections within the institution, they felt it was insufficient. She said, "Yarenlik is companionship, sharing secrets and a long-lasting bond of affection."

The partnership with the university allowed them to create a deeper connection through the "Yarenlik" project, where students were carefully matched with residents based on their characteristics and interests.

Miroğlu emphasized the importance of positive psychology in supporting elderly residents, as they often dwell on the past or worry about the future. "When our elderly residents are alone, they tend to dwell on the dark waters of the past or become anxious about the future. We want them to stay in the present," she said.

Creating workshops and offering companionship encourages the residents to stay present, share their experiences and feel valued.

The project also helps identify and resolve conflicts among residents earlier. Previously, residents would only confide in staff about their issues at the last minute, but now they share problems with their student companions, enabling timely resolutions.

Miroğlu also added, "These emotional bonds are created through the 'yaren.' We’ve seen the light in our residents’ eyes grow stronger thanks to their companions," she said. The presence of their student companions has made a noticeable difference in the residents' lives, with some even attending activities like yoga or dressing up in anticipation of their visit. The "Yarenlik" project has been a wonderful source of emotional support for the elderly, and the staff is committed to making their remaining years more fulfilling.

Dr. Arzu Öztürk from Istanbul 29 Mayıs University stated that 70 students are currently participating in the project, developing empathy and gaining valuable life experience. The students, many of whom had never interacted with the elderly before, now form lasting bonds with their companions. This experience has allowed them to reconnect with older generations, many of whom they had lost touch with due to the nuclear family structure.

Students also expressed that the project has helped them appreciate the importance of family and the value of building bonds across generations. The elderly residents have also expressed gratitude for the companionship, highlighting the positive impact the students have had on their lives.