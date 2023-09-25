In response to the growing number of homeless individuals seeking shelter in subways and metro stations, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül recently unveiled an ambitious plan to address the city's homelessness crisis. The initial phase of this groundbreaking initiative reached completion on Monday, marking a significant step toward tackling this pressing issue.

The collaborative effort, spearheaded by the Istanbul Governorship, Police and Gendarmerie, as well as Social Service teams, aims to provide a lasting solution to homelessness in the sprawling metropolis.

According to an official statement by the Governorship, in the first phase of placements commenced on Sept. 23, some 69 homeless citizens are being permanently housed in publicly-run guesthouses, signaling the initiative's commencement.

The Governorship outlined the multifaceted approach being undertaken, stating: "Our citizens without a place to call home will find respite in guesthouses operated by public institutions, even when capacity is exceeded. For homeless citizens grappling with health issues, accommodations in contracted hotels have been arranged, complete with ongoing treatment and rehabilitation support. Moreover, those who express a desire for self-improvement will be provided access to vocational training courses, fostering the acquisition of valuable skills."

Encouraging community involvement, the statement concluded with a plea: "We call upon all Istanbulites to report any instances of homelessness to the 112 Emergency Line, ensuring that our fellow citizens can enjoy the warmth and security of a stable environment."

Istanbul's commitment to addressing homelessness is not only a testament to the city's compassion but also sets a powerful example for urban areas worldwide grappling with similar challenges. As the initiative unfolds, it promises to bring positive change and newfound hope to those most in need within the vibrant heart of Türkiye's largest city.