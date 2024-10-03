Two cargo vessels slightly collided off Istanbul’s Üsküdar district along the Bosporus on Thursday, causing material damage.

One of the vessels drifted toward the coast following the collision.

The ships were navigating closely off Istanbul's Üsküdar coast.

The 80-meter cargo ship named AYED 1, traveling from Batumi, Georgia, to Saudi Arabia, and the 180-meter bulk carrier named BUNUN ACE, en route from Spain to Batumi, brushed against each other.

The damaged ships will be towed to the Ahirkapı Anchorage Area.

Following the incident, tugboats and the rescue boat belonging to the Turkish Coastal Safety Directorate were dispatched to the area.