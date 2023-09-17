A cargo ship and a container ship collided off the coast of Ahırkapı, Istanbul, while no loss of life, injury or environmental pollution was reported, as confirmed by the General Directorate of Coastal Safety Sunday.

The collision occurred within the Ahırkapı Zone and involved vessels named New Legend, a 228-meter-long (748-foot-long) dry cargo ship, and the Elbsun, a 141-meter-long container ship.

Following a thorough inspection conducted by the KEGM-4 rapid rescue team, no damage was reported.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation to ensure the safety and integrity of the vessels involved in the incident and the surrounding environment.