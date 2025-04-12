At least 21 people, including two children, were injured after a Metrobus crashed into another at a bus stop in Istanbul, Turkish media reported Saturday.

The Metrobus rammed into another metrobus while it was boarding passengers at a stop in the Avcılar district on the direction of Anatolia.

No casualties were reported. Some of the injured were treated on-site while others were taken to nearby hospitals.

“Most of the injured are in good condition. They are being treated at the hospital,” Istanbul Provincial Health Director Abdullah Emre Güner said on social media platform X.

Reports said the accident caused disruptions in the Metrobus lane, a key transit hub used by tens of thousands of commuters daily. The service was later restored on both directions but congestions continue at the stations.

Two bus drivers were taken to the police station to testify, media said.

One person was killed in a similar accident in Istanbul last August when a moving Metrobus lost control and collided with another in the Küçükçekmece district.