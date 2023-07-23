Since its reopening for worship three years ago, the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque has turned into a magnet for domestic and foreign tourists alike, drawing an astounding 21 million visitors. This iconic landmark, which served as a church for 916 years before becoming a mosque in 1453 and later a museum for 86 years, has once again become a cherished place of worship and a symbol of historical significance.

The momentous decision to convert Hagia Sophia from a museum back into a mosque came to fruition on July 24, 2020, following a lawsuit filed by the Permanent Foundations Service to Historical Artifacts and Environment Association. The Council of Ministers' decision to restore its status as a mosque was upheld and a grand ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan marked the historic return of the first Friday prayer after 86 years.

Since then, Hagia Sophia has witnessed an overwhelming influx of visitors, forming queues stretching for hundreds of meters outside its doors. Both local and foreign tourists have shown tremendous interest in exploring the historic monument, leading to organized entry and controlled visits, especially during peak times. The mosque opens its doors with the morning prayer and closes after the night prayer, welcoming visitors from various corners of the world.

Bünyamin Topçuoğlu, the Imam of Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, shared insights into the surge in visitors over the years. "In 2021, approximately 1.3 million people visited Hagia Sophia. However, the main influx of visitors started in 2022, with a total of 13.6 million visitors. As of January-June 2023, we have already welcomed 6 million visitors, and this number continues to rise," Topçuoğlu revealed.

The allure of Hagia Sophia extends far beyond European and Western countries, as it captivates the hearts of tourists from Arab countries, Central Asia, the Far East, and beyond. Notably, the mosque has witnessed a growing number of Indonesian visitors, particularly those embarking on Umrah pilgrimages. During transits in Istanbul, these pilgrims visit the Hagia Sophia before continuing their journey to Mecca and Medina.

Topçuoğlu emphasized respecting certain rules and decorum within Hagia Sophia, just like any place of worship around the world. Visitors are advised to dress appropriately and behave with reverence while exploring the mosque's rich heritage.

Special programs reminiscent of the Ottoman period have been revived to breathe new life into this historical site. Oil lamp nights and Kadir Nights, among others, are now part of the mosque's cultural calendar. "We hold very special programs here, including oil lamp programs, Quran recitations before Friday prayers by our huffaz (those who have memorized the Quran by heart), and alternating double calls to prayer between Hagia Sophia and the Blue Mosque. High-participation Mevlid programs are also conducted here," Topçuoğlu shared.

Both visitors and mosque officials deeply felt the spiritual significance of Hagia Sophia. Topçuoğlu, who previously served at the renowned Fatih Mosque, conveyed his profound connection to Hagia Sophia.

"Every time I come here, I experience a spiritual pleasure as if I have entered the Prophet's Mosque. The sense of spirituality is overpowering. I recall praying the night prayer here once, and it evoked emotions that sometimes move people to tears," he shared.

As Hagia Sophia continues to captivate hearts and minds, its timeless beauty and historical significance stand as a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Istanbul and the broader region. The grand mosque remains a source of awe and inspiration for millions of visitors, symbolizing a bridge between history and modernity.