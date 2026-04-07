A shooting incident outside the building housing the closed Israeli Consulate in Istanbul prompted a large-scale security response and a multilayered judicial investigation on Tuesday, as authorities confirmed casualties among both the attackers and police.

According to initial findings, at least one assailants was killed and two were seriously injured following an extended gun battle with police units stationed in the area. The confrontation occurred directly outside the consulate building in the Beşiktaş district, a high-security zone in Istanbul.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek confirmed that the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office swiftly initiated an investigation immediately after reports of gunfire emerged. A deputy chief prosecutor, along with two prosecutors were formally assigned to oversee the case, signaling a high-priority legal response.

Gürlek stated that judicial teams were deployed to the scene without delay, launching on-site examinations as part of a “meticulous and multi-faceted” investigation process. Authorities are working in close coordination with law enforcement units to establish a comprehensive understanding of the incident, including motives, affiliations and operational details.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül provided additional operational insights, noting that the consulate building has not been actively used for diplomatic purposes for approximately 2.5 years. He also confirmed that two police officers sustained light injuries during the exchange of fire.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi announced that the three attackers were neutralized after engaging in armed conflict with police officers stationed in front of the Yapı Kredi Plaza complex, where the consulate building is located.

Çiftçi indicated that the suspects had traveled to Istanbul using a rental vehicle from Izmit, northwestern Türkiye. Authorities also determined that one of the individuals had links to an organization accused of exploiting religion, while another, one of the two brothers among the two terrorists also has a prior drug record.

Preliminary assessments indicate that no diplomatic personnel were present at the site at the time of the incident, reducing the likelihood of international diplomatic ramifications in the immediate term.