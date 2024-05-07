The 500T bus line in Istanbul, known as one of the city's longest routes, spans 72 kilometers (44.7 miles) and travels through 13 districts, providing passengers with a comprehensive tour of Istanbul, Türkiye.

The mega-city, where millions of people live and are visited by many local and foreign tourists, can be visited by many means of transport, such as buses, metro buses, subways and ferries. One of these transport lines is the 500 Tuzla Şifa Mahallesi-Cevizlibağ line, which was one of the favorites of its time and dates back to the late 1980s.

This line, which connects the Asian and European sides, is one of the longest in the city. It is 72 kilometers long and every day and passes through 12 of the 39 districts of the city when traveling from Zeytinburnu and 13 districts when traveling from Tuzla. The line has 79 stops.

The length of the journey varies according to the traffic conditions and takes two hours and 50 minutes on average. The service interval is determined according to the peak hours used by the passengers and the line, which can be traveled with a double ticket and runs every three minutes during peak hours. The 500T, which makes 437 trips daily, provides transport for approximately 45,000 people.

'500T Rest Facilities' in Tuzla district

The 500T, which operates under the General Directorate of Istanbul Electricity Tramway and Tunnel Enterprises (IETT) of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), makes its first trip from Şifa Neighbourhood at 4:20 a.m. and its last trip at 11.30 p.m., while its last trip from Cevizlibağ starts at 5.20 a.m. and ends at midnight.

In addition, there is a "500T Rest Facilities" for drivers at the last bus stop in Tuzla. There are also areas such as a tea center, prayer room and barber. The line's drivers can rest and spend time at the facility during the break times between the journey times.

Most talked about on social media

Due to the long journey time, passengers who use this line to go to work, school or home do various activities to pass the time. While some passengers prefer to spend time checking their social media accounts, others watch TV series or films. Sleeping, reading books, and watching the roads traveled are among the preferred ways to pass the time.

The line, which is one of the most talked about topics on social media from time to time and about which various jokes are made, is also the subject of lines in TV series and films.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), 500T driver Kerem Temur stated that this line is the longest and most preferred line in Türkiye and said, "We can say that it is the only line that does not set the sun on it, so to speak."

Explaining that they meet many people, Temur stated that he loves 500T and that he has an unforgettable memory about this line.

"One day at Kartal stop, I noticed something when I turned to the mirror to close my doors. I realized a gentleman was unwell but couldn't even make a sound. So I pulled to the right, called the ambulance, and the man was having a heart attack.''

''If you ask me how I learned this, the man found me later, thanked me, and we started a very good friendship together. This is one of the events I will never forget," he said.

Pointing out that people inevitably get tired in Istanbul traffic, Temur said: "But since I love my job, it does not feel difficult. I am comfortable because I have been working on this line for a long time. I love my job. I am used to it now. I started working as a ticket seller in 2005 and got my driver's license in 2012. Then I got behind the wheel. I am used to this job; I love this job."

Emine Nur Ateş stated that she uses this line almost every day because she travels to and from school and travels between Cevizlibağ and Kavacık Bridge.

Ateş stated that the journey time varies according to the traffic and takes 40 minutes to an hour.

Stating that she could sit on the bus because she got on at the first stop, Ateş said that she listened to music and watched TV series and that there were many things that she could do during this process.

Sezgin Demir, who stated that he uses 500T two to three days a week, said he does not prefer to use it in the morning traffic and said, "I have to take the bus, metro, Metrobus. Because there is a lot of traffic, I travel between Topkapı-Tuzla. It is almost like from the first stop to the last stop. It depends on the traffic, but I have traveled in 5.5 hours. We got stuck in traffic once, and there was a match that day; everything was locked. I could have traveled to Bursa very easily."

Demir stated that he was bored during the journey and that he listened to music as long as his battery allowed. He said: "It would be good if the authorities took measures in this regard, at least if there is a special side road. We would be glad if a road adjustment was made on the E5 accordingly. It would be very good for the citizens."

Ece Hanadova, on the other hand, said that she traveled from Kavacık to Kozyatağı on this line and that the journey could take an hour in case of traffic. Explaining that she spends this time listening to music and reading books, Hanadova said that she would not have any problems if the bus was not crowded.