A new initiative led by the Istanbul Governorate is strengthening the city’s disaster response capacity by training volunteer-owned dogs for search and rescue missions.

Under the project, 19 dogs volunteered by their owners have begun specialized training delivered by personnel from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) Istanbul Unit Directorate, in cooperation with certified trainers from six district municipalities. Once the training process is completed, the dogs will be deployed in disaster and crisis zones.

The program is being implemented within the scope of Istanbul’s Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Plans (IRAP) and aims to increase the number of active search and rescue dogs in the city, which currently stands at 28.

As part of the outreach phase, AFAD coordinated with the municipalities of Kadıköy, Maltepe, Ataşehir, Kartal, Beykoz and Pendik to identify families willing to participate.

Dogs aged between four and 12 months were assessed on a voluntary basis. Their living conditions were reviewed, health screenings were conducted and they underwent an initial awareness and suitability process. Following several evaluation stages, 19 dogs were selected as suitable for search and rescue training.

The dogs are now receiving instruction focused on operating in disaster environments, including rubble search and victim detection. Training is being carried out jointly by AFAD teams and municipal trainers, with the goal of preparing the animals for real-world emergency scenarios.

AFAD instructor Ceyhun Ersöz said search and rescue dogs played a critical role during the Feb. 6, 2023, Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes, contributing significantly to response speed and accuracy when used alongside other search methods.

Ersöz said the project is designed to activate untapped resources during emergencies by training dogs that normally live with their families. He noted that animals with no prior health issues, high levels of courage and strong hunting instincts were prioritized during the selection process.

More than 1,000 people were initially contacted as part of the screening phase, Ersöz said, with the number gradually reduced to 60 before the final selection of 19 dogs. Nationwide, Türkiye currently has 104 certified search and rescue dogs, about one-quarter of which are based in Istanbul.

The program also includes training for dog owners who are prepared to serve as handlers. The full training process lasts approximately one year, after which the dogs are certified for search and rescue duties and their owners are formally designated as operators.