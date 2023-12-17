Experts warn that smoke from burning coal and wood in households and rising pollution in Istanbul could leave citizens more susceptible to heart and lung diseases given the increasing urbanization and rising number of vehicles in the city, rise in industrial facilities and consequently soaring demand for fossil fuels.

"With urbanization, the number of vehicles in the city and industrial facilities increases, and fossil fuels such as coal are used for heating, the air pollution rate varies depending on meteorological conditions. Nitrogen pollution and dust, which are mainly emitted by vehicles in cities, have negative effects on the entire ecosystem, especially on human health," professor Hüseyin Toros, a lecturer in Meteorological Engineering at Istanbul Technical University (ITU) told recently Demirören News Agency (DHA).

"Air pollution in winter can increase even more because of the heating factor. We may consume one to two kilos of water a day and eat one to two kilos of food, but an average adult breathes 15 kilograms (33.06 pounds) of air a day. We can choose what we eat and drink, but unfortunately, we cannot choose the air we breathe," he noted.

Furthermore, he highlighted that air pollution in Istanbul is particularly intense in areas including Göztepe in Kadıköy district, Esenyurt, Mecidiyeköy and Kağıthane. He suggested citizens monitor air pollution during the day by following the air quality through the website of the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry.

He also noted there are around 38 air measuring stations in Istanbul.

"The dust rate in Istanbul currently stands between 50 and 100. There are about 50 particles in one cubic meter of air. If the air value per cubic meter in our area is below 50, it is green, which is very good. Between 50 and 100, we cannot say that it is moderately good," he explained.

"After 100, it becomes especially harmful for sensitive groups. We have to be careful not to go over 100," Toros noted.

Çamlıca Tower is photographed covered in haze due to air pollution, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 15, 2023. (DHA Photo)

Emphasizing that the heart and lungs are the first organs to be affected by air pollution, cardiologist professor Dr. Özlem Esen said: "It has been observed that when the number of particles increases, the fluidity in the vessels deteriorates, vascular spasms occur and heart attacks are more frequent. Therefore, in the winter months, an increase in heart diseases is observed with an increase in the number of particles."

"It has also been observed that people have difficulty breathing and an imbalance in blood pressure occurs, particularly in periods when hot weather suddenly turns cold," Esen added.

"At this point, we recommend that people protect themselves when they go outdoors, especially by using light masks," she maintained.

Patients with long-term chronic conditions such as chronic bronchitis, asthma and heart failure should take extra precautions during the cold winter months, Esen advised.

"Additionally, patients with multiple drug use such as high blood pressure and diabetes are also at risk, as it has been observed that blood pressure values are affected as the rate of these particles, that is, pollution in the air, increases. Therefore, we recommend that our patient group with long-term chronic diseases protect themselves," Esen concluded.