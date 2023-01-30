Air pollution levels that significantly dropped in Türkiye’s most populated city during the COVID-19 outbreak surged in 2022, the latest data on the subject reveals.

Data from air quality measurement stations of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) showed that the pollution increased by 9% in 2022 compared to the same period year ago.

According to the data and air quality measurements at different stations throughout the city, the increment in air pollution was recorded at 25 stations.

The average particulate matter (PM10) air pollution concentration measured in Istanbul in 2021 stood at 38.2 micrograms per cubic meter. Yet, this figure was recorded at 41.5 micrograms per cubic meter in 2022, thus showing an increase of 9%.

Last year, a station in the Göztepe neighborhood on the Anatolian side of Istanbul was the station where particulate matter air pollution recorded the highest levels with 97.6 micrograms per cubic meter. It was followed by the stations in Sultangazi and Esenyurt, respectively.

In the same period, the station that measured the least air pollution was Kandilli, with 13.1 micrograms per cubic meter, while the particulate matter air pollution was at 15.8 micrograms per cubic meter at the Büyükada station, 24.4 micrograms per cubic meter at the Sarıyer station and 25.1 micrograms per cubic meter at the Şile station.

Although the latest data did not provide detailed insight into what affected the last rise in air pollution, a spike in traffic accompanied by coal emissions during the winter period are believed to be among the top contributors. The increasing numbers of vehicles, traffic congestion and heavy maritime traffic are proven causes of pollution worldwide.

The official figures by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) show 4.94 million vehicles were registered in the megacity as of December 2022, corresponding to the combined population of 23 provinces in Türkiye. Experts in transportation in the past often reiterated that the number of vehicles in Istanbul ''equals to one-fifth of the vehicles in all of Türkiye,” thus directly posing a danger due to the amount of exhaust. Professor Mustafa Ilıcalı, who serves as head of the Transportation Center at Istanbul Ticaret University, noted in October 2022 that several measures, including increasing number of lanes, maritime traffic transport options, and varied working hours should be implemented to counter the problem of dense traffic, hence the alarming pollution as well.

A medical expert, Dr. Vedat Göral also pointed out in his interview for Demirören News Agency (DHA) earlier this month that, "Researchers have identified 128 types of bacteria, particularly in our bodies, that are affected by increased ozone exposure due to air pollution," noting that 8.8 million people around the world die annually due to air pollution. Elaborating on the causes and effects of pollution on sensitive individuals and patients suffering from chronic diseases, the doctor also called for citizens to protect themselves and suggested wearing face masks in the mornings and late evenings.

According to Numbeo's global database, the current pollution level in Istanbul is marked at 63.20 (high), while Nepal's Kathmandu leads the list of cities with the highest pollution, followed by North Macedonia's Tetovo and India's Faridabad.