Istanbul hospitals are grappling with a concerning rise in measles cases as anti-vaccination sentiment gains momentum, raising the phantom of a potential epidemic if measles vaccination rates fall below the critical threshold of 95%.

Addressing the mounting worries over the surge in measles cases, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has categorically dismissed recent media reports claiming deaths attributable to measles in the country, asserting that the allegations are unsubstantiated and do not align with the facts.

The Istanbul Medical Chamber issued a report on June 13, revealing a substantial increase in measles cases throughout the province. According to the report, Türkiye ranks third in Europe, following Russia and Tajikistan, with 457 reported measles cases between April 2022 and March 2023. Some 343 of these cases were recorded in January and February of this year, the statement added.

Dr. Kenan Barut emphasized that the surge in anti-vaccination movements, which has gained momentum since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, has contributed to the current situation. He cautioned that if vaccination rates drop below 95%, the country could be at risk of a measles epidemic.

Highlighting the gravity of the issue, Barut disclosed that Istanbul University's Cerrahpaşa Faculty of Medicine Hospital alone had treated 17 measles cases in the past six months. Considering that the emergency unit accommodates only 100 patients daily, this figure is alarmingly high.

Barut pointed out that hospitals with larger patient volumes might have reported even higher numbers of cases.

Experts attribute the surge in measles cases to several factors, including anti-vaccination movements, immigration, unplanned changes in vaccination schedules, regional disparities in immunization and the presence of an unregistered population.

Although the health minister refutes all concerns raised about the issue, he took to Twitter to clarify that the foreign national patient alleged measles-related death was, in fact, due to multi-organ failure caused by HIV/AIDS.

Minister Koca emphasized that the concerted efforts of health care professionals have effectively brought measles under control in the country.

"Despite the challenges posed by anti-vaccine campaigns during the COVID-19 pandemic, health care professionals have successfully maintained vaccination coverage for children at a national rate of over 95%," Minister Koca stated. "Encouragingly, the number of refusals for vaccinations among children has steadily declined. Measles vaccination coverage for foreigners is estimated to range between 87% and 92%."

Koca underscored the critical importance of adhering strictly to vaccination schedules, citing scientific evidence that supports the efficacy of vaccines during measles outbreaks. The minister urged citizens to prioritize vaccinating their children for their well-being.

In response to the mounting measles cases both domestically and globally, robust control strategies have been implemented nationwide in Türkiye since January, as confirmed by Koca.