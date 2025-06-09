Standing in the heart of Istanbul, where history, aesthetics and spirituality converge, the Blue Mosque, locally known as the Sultan Ahmed Mosque, continues to welcome visitors as a symbol of Ottoman elegance that has endured through the centuries.

The Blue Mosque, distinguished as the first six-minaret mosque of Ottoman architecture and magnificently situated across from the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul’s historic peninsula, was opened for worship 408 years ago.

Commissioned by Sultan Ahmed I, who ascended the throne at a young age and built the mosque out of deep devotion to God, the structure attracts attention not only for its architecture but also for its symbolic elements and the story behind its construction.

Construction of the mosque began in 1609 under the supervision of Sedefkar Mehmed Agha, one of the most skilled architects of the period. The construction process lasted approximately seven years and five months. Regarded as one of the finest examples of Turkish-Islamic civilization, the mosque was officially opened on June 9, 1617.

In addition to serving as a place of worship, the mosque was also one of the largest külliyes (Islamic social complexes) of its time. Within its grounds were a madrasa, royal pavilion (hünkar kasrı), arasta (bazaar), shops, a bathhouse, fountains, public water dispensers (sebils), a tomb, a hospital (darüşşifa), a primary school (sıbyan mektebi), a public kitchen (imarethane) and rental rooms. Some of these structures have not survived to the present day.

Representing the pinnacle of a 200-year synthesis between Ottoman mosque architecture and Byzantine church architecture, the Blue Mosque is defined as the last great mosque of the classical Ottoman period.

Its six minarets were a notable innovation for their time. Four of the minarets feature three balconies each, while the remaining two have two balconies each.

The mosque’s main prayer hall is dominated by a central dome measuring 43 meters (141 feet) in height and 23.5 meters in diameter. Resting on four massive pillars known as "elephant feet," the dome represents one of the highest achievements in classical Ottoman mosque design. Semi-domes and arches surrounding the central dome balance the structure while creating a bright and spacious interior.

The mosque’s interior decorations are some of the most brilliant examples of Ottoman artistic tradition. A total of 21,043 hand-crafted tiles produced in the Iznik and Kütahya workshops are intricately embedded into the interior surfaces like embroidery. These tiles are the reason the mosque is also known internationally as the “Blue Mosque.”

The tiles feature classical Ottoman motifs, and the tilework around the mihrab (prayer niche), including gold-gilded details, reveals the aesthetic sensibilities of the era.

The nearly 260 windows illuminate the interior, allowing light to reflect on the tiles and create a dazzling display of colors. The mosque’s calligraphic inscriptions were designed by renowned calligrapher Seyyid Kasım Gubari from Diyarbakır.

Upon its completion, the Blue Mosque was not only a house of worship but also a vital center of social life. The surrounding complex, comprising a madrasa, school, hospital, soup kitchen, market, fountains and a tomb, illustrates the urban planning and civic vision of the period.

In 1985, the mosque was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, marking its significance not only for the Islamic world but also for global cultural heritage.

With a capacity to accommodate around 12,000 worshippers at once, the mosque receives an average of 20,000 visitors daily during summer and about 10,000 in winter.

Surrounded by tulips during the spring, its courtyard revives the elegance of the Ottoman era and with its dignified presence, the mosque has remained a central landmark in Istanbul for centuries.

The mosque has undergone six restorations since its construction. In 2018, it entered its most comprehensive restoration process under the “Blue Mosque Conservation and Restoration Works” project by the General Directorate of Foundations.

Following nearly five years of restoration, the mosque was reopened for worship on April 21, 2023, with Friday prayers held on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

During the five-year restoration period, the mosque remained closed to visitors and worshippers for only about five months. Restoration works included refurbishing the domes, minarets, tiles, carpets and lighting systems.

A scaffolding structure approximately 38 meters high was installed inside the mosque to allow for the cleaning of the calligraphic belt inscriptions and joints on the central dome. The inner and outer window shutters were also replaced.

As part of the restoration, three minarets were dismantled. Each stone of the minarets was numbered, restored, and then reassembled in its original place.

Structural issues in the domes were addressed, the lead coverings were renewed and the finials (alem) atop the domes were repaired.

The courtyard flooring was leveled and repaired to address deformations and subsidence, while underground drainage channels were redesigned to prevent water accumulation.

Conservation of the inlaid and interlocking wooden main doors and other wooden elements was carried out in an on-site workshop.

The mosque’s decorative painting and ornamentation (kalem işi) were also restored using their original color schemes.

Additionally, unauthorized alterations to the mosque’s original architecture were identified and reversed to restore its authentic form.