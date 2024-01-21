Maritime traffic along the Bosporus was brought to a standstill as a tanker, identified as the PERIA en route from Russia to Izmir, dropped anchor in the Bosporus' Keçilik Bay location.

The closure was confirmed by the General Directorate of Coastal Safety, a branch under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

Taking to their official social media account, the General Directorate announced the temporary suspension of two-way maritime traffic in the vital waterway due to the anchored tanker.

Authorities revealed that intervention measures were promptly initiated, with coastal safety tugboats and rescue boats swiftly dispatched to address the situation.

As the incident unfolds, maritime authorities are diligently working to resolve the matter and ensure the safe and efficient resumption of maritime activities through the Bosporus, a crucial passage connecting the Black Sea to the Marmara.

Further updates are expected on this developing maritime situation.