A drainage pipe burst at the Ulubatlı Metro Station underpass in Istanbul's Fatih district, causing significant flooding and disrupting pedestrian movement. The incident occurred at the underpass of the Topkapı-Ulubatlı Metro stop, part of the M1B Yenikapı-Kirazlı Metro line managed by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB).

The flooding was triggered by a burst pipe in the restroom facilities, resulting in water accumulation that made the underpass nearly impassable. Pedestrians were forced to wade through ankle-deep water to reach the other side.

IBB teams promptly initiated drainage operations to remove the water and restore normal conditions. However, the flooding caused considerable inconvenience to commuters and local residents.

One affected pedestrian expressed frustration, saying, "I wanted to cross, but I couldn’t. Some measures should be taken here so we can pass safely. Right now, there’s no traffic, and vehicles are speeding by."

The incident highlights the need for regular maintenance of drainage systems in public facilities to prevent similar disruptions in the future.