Some cafes in Istanbul and Ankara have begun introducing restrictions on laptop use, Wi-Fi access and electrical outlets, sparking complaints from students, freelancers and remote workers.

The new measures, which have gained attention on social media, include banning laptop use during certain hours or days, limiting Wi-Fi access, charging customers for the use of electrical outlets and imposing minimum spending requirements for those who remain seated for extended periods.

Cafe operators say the policies are a response to rising operating costs, including rent, staffing and energy expenses, as well as a desire to increase customer turnover during busy periods.

However, many customers argue that the restrictions make cafes less accessible for studying and remote work.

One customer visiting a cafe in Istanbul's Üsküdar district said a waiter approached the table and informed them that using a laptop or tablet was not permitted. Another customer at a cafe in Ankara's Incek neighborhood said staff told them laptop use was prohibited on weekends and pointed to a sticker on the table outlining the rule.

Among the most common practices is the introduction of time-limited Wi-Fi access. Under the system, customers receive a password printed on their receipt that remains valid for a limited period, often around 90 minutes, after which they are automatically disconnected from the network.

Other measures reportedly adopted by some cafes include requiring customers to place a new order every two hours, setting minimum spending thresholds and restricting access to power outlets.

The policies have fueled debate online, with supporters arguing that businesses have the right to manage seating capacity and operating costs, while critics contend that cafes have increasingly become important spaces for students and remote workers who rely on internet access and power outlets for extended periods.