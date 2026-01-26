Three people lost their lives and one person was critically injured in a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning incident that occurred on Monday in Bağcılar district of Istanbul.

The incident took place in the top-floor apartment of a 5-story building located on 1723 Street in the Demirkapı neighborhood. Relatives who had been unable to reach the family for two days reported the situation to the 112 Emergency Call Center late Monday night.

Following the report, police, fire brigade and medical teams were dispatched to the address. When the apartment door could not be opened, firefighters entered the residence through the balcony.

Inside the apartment, teams detected a strong odor and found a pot of food left on the stove. Examinations revealed that a gas cylinder had been left open and that a lighting device was connected to it.

During checks carried out by medical teams, Abdülaziz Malay (71), his wife Fatime Jabara (44), and their daughter Zehra Malay (7) were found dead. Their other daughter, Gülbahar Malay (35), was discovered alive but in critical condition and was taken to hospital after first aid at the scene.

Initial assessments conducted by Istanbul Gas Distribution Company (IGDAŞ) teams indicated that the family may have been exposed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The bodies were transferred to the Forensic Medicine Institute for autopsy, while the injured woman remains under treatment in intensive care. An investigation into the incident has been launched.