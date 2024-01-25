In a bid to address the perennial issues of traffic congestion and air pollution, Istanbul is contemplating the adoption of "congestion charging," a method already employed in major cities globally.

Professor Ayşe Uyduranoğlu from Istanbul Bilgi University indicates that this practice, implemented successfully in cities like Singapore, Milan, Stockholm and London, has proven to reduce traffic by 10% to 40%, coupled with a 5% to 15% increase in the use of public transportation.

Eminönü and Kadıköy in Istanbul are earmarked as the initial zones for congestion charging. A survey of 852 Istanbul residents reveals greater support for the practice among public transportation users, while car owners exhibit less enthusiasm about its efficacy.

To garner public acceptance, Uyduranoğlu emphasizes the importance of conducting pilot implementations in specific regions and transparently sharing the results with the community. She draws attention to the successful case of Stockholm, where initial resistance turned into approval after a seven-month pilot project showcased significant reductions in air pollution.

However, Uyduranoğlu acknowledges that many cities delay transitioning to congestion charging due to insufficient public transportation capacity. She underscores the need to reinvest revenues generated from the practice into enhancing public transportation systems.

Uyduranoğlu proposes a one-way flat fee for all vehicles under the scheme, irrespective of vehicle type or time spent in the area. Additionally, she suggests applying lower tariffs for environmentally friendly vehicles like electric cars, aligning with a broader global push toward sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions.