Eminönü, renowned as a touristic hub within Istanbul, has unveiled a decision to impose an entry fee on visitors entering the city's historical peninsula.

The initiative, initiated under the "Istanbul Sustainable Urban Transportation Plan" (SKUP), is aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in Istanbul while emphasizing people-centric and environmentally friendly initiatives.

The plan foresees a 10.1% reduction in traffic density during peak hours across the city by the year 2030.

It introduces "Congestion pricing" strategies targeting private vehicle users entering specific areas, with the initial implementation set for the Historical Peninsula (Eminönü).

European Union Ambassador to Türkiye Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu, and Burak Aykan, General Director of EU and Foreign Relations at the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, were present at the introductory meeting for SKUP.

Imamoğlu highlighted that this marks Türkiye's inaugural sustainable urban transportation plan, encompassing regulations to curtail car use in central regions, low-emission zones to combat air pollution, and enhancements to the maritime transportation network, among other initiatives.

Projections anticipate a 10.1% reduction in the total kilometers traveled by automobiles during peak hours in 2030, further declining to 12.8% by 2040 with the implementation of SKUP projects.

Among the key initiatives to foster an eco-friendly transportation system is the creation of Low Emission Zones, aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Vehicles failing to meet standards will either be barred from entry or allowed access at a designated cost, following the "polluter pays" principle.

The initial phase of this scheme will be executed in the Historical Peninsula, eventually extending to Kadıköy, another densely crowded district in Istanbul.

Additionally, to alleviate traffic congestion, the plan includes congestion pricing, imposing fees on private car users entering specified areas. The pilot phase for this system will cover an approximate area of 6 square kilometers (2.3 square miles) within the Historical Peninsula of Eminönü.

Under SKUP, Istanbul residents utilizing paid parking lots in their neighborhoods will benefit from reduced fees when parking within their local areas.