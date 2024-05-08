Istanbul Governor Davut Gül on Wednesday reported that in the first four months of the year, 576 operations were carried out against terrorist organizations, resulting in the capture of 1,256 suspects, of whom 300 were arrested, and 329 were subjected to judicial control measures.

Gül, speaking at a program held at the Istanbul Provincial Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) Meeting Hall in Hasdal, disclosed the first four-month security data for the year 2024.

Stating that Istanbul is the world's 15th largest metropolis with a population approaching 16 million, Gül noted that they operate with a total of 64,314 personnel, including 55,792 police officers, 7,401 gendarmerie personnel and 1,121 coast guard members. He emphasized their round-the-clock dedication to ensuring the peace and security of Istanbul and Türkiye, without regard for regular working hours.

Gül also shared data regarding terrorist incidents in the city. "In the first four months of this year, 576 operations were carried out against terrorist organizations, resulting in the capture of 1,256 individuals. Out of these, 300 individuals were arrested, and judicial control measures were applied to 329 individuals," he said.

"Looking into the details of these operations, in 158 operations against PKK, 261 individuals were captured, 64 individuals were arrested and judicial control measures were applied to 83 individuals. Against (the Gülenist Terror Group) FETÖ, 352 individuals were captured in 220 operations, with 90 individuals arrested and judicial control measures applied to 99 individuals."

He said, "In operations against terrorist organizations exploiting religion, 465 individuals were captured in 137 operations, with 74 individuals arrested and judicial control measures applied to 71 individuals."

"In operations against left-wing terrorist organizations, 178 individuals were captured in 61 operations, with 72 individuals arrested and judicial control measures applied to 76 individuals."

Gül stated that in 65 operations aimed at disrupting the financial resources of terrorism, 132 suspects were captured. He mentioned that 12 of them were arrested, and judicial control measures were applied to 37 of them.

Gül also reported that in these operations, a total of TL 247,620 ($7,675), $20,968 and 13,880 euros ($14,920) were seized. Additionally, within this scope, he announced that two terrorist attacks planned by Daesh, one involving explosives and the other involving firearms, were prevented.

24 crime groups dismantled

Gül stated that in 86 operations conducted as part of the fight against organized crime, 884 suspects were apprehended, with 488 being arrested and 242 placed under judicial control measures.

Highlighting two significant aspects of these operations, Gül said: "In the first, 24 organized crime groups, consisting of five national, four regional and 15 local, were dismantled. Some 488 individuals were apprehended, with 283 being arrested and 123 placed under judicial control measures.

"A total of 171 weapons were seized, including nine long-barreled firearms, 138 handguns, 12 automatic rifles and 12 shotguns."

"The second aspect is related to the illegal arms trade, where 18 operations were carried out, resulting in the seizure of seven arms workshops, the apprehension of 106 individuals, with 43 arrests and 29 placed under judicial control measures. A total of 2,016 weapons were seized, including four long-barreled firearms, 1,613 handguns, 264 automatic rifles, one shotgun and 134 blank-firing guns," he said.

Gül noted that in 184 operations conducted as part of the fight against financial crimes, 667 individuals were apprehended, with 218 arrests and 153 placed under judicial control measures.

Regarding operations against usury, Gül mentioned that 25 operations resulted in the apprehension of 37 suspects, with six arrests and five placed under judicial control measures. He also mentioned operations against aggravated fraud, where 71 operations led to the apprehension of 201 individuals, with 18 arrests and 31 placed under judicial control measures. Gül highlighted that these operations prevented approximately TL 51.66 million in public damage.

Smuggling and drugs

Gül shared information regarding public order, saying: "Crimes against individuals have decreased by 10% compared to the same period last year, with a clearance rate of 98%. Crimes against property, also known as 'catalog crimes,' have decreased by 21% compared to the previous year, with a clearance rate of 76%.

"Looking at the top five of these crimes, there has been a 38% decrease in home burglary, 26% in workplace theft, 51% in car theft, 45% in mugging and 43% in pickpocketing."

Regarding law enforcement data, Gül mentioned that General Information Collection (GBT) inquiries were conducted for 27,361,562 individuals and 3,906,860 vehicles. Penalties were imposed on 219,562 vehicles. Additionally, 6,602 firearms were seized, and a total of 66,836 wanted individuals, including 18,224 with arrest warrants, were apprehended during this period.

In the fight against smuggling crimes, 1,074 operations resulted in the apprehension of 1,334 suspects, with 18 of them being arrested and 72 subjected to judicial control measures. Gül emphasized the prevention of illicit trade in items such as fuel, alcoholic beverages, cigarettes, commodity goods, and historical artifacts, leading to the prevention of a tax loss of TL 890 million.

Gül also highlighted efforts in combating drug abuse, stating that 24,792 individuals were apprehended, 2,262 were arrested and 1,102 were subjected to judicial control measures in operations related to drug and substance addiction. Nearly nine tons of drugs, over 3 million pills and around 2 million synthetic drugs were seized.

To keep youth away from these dangers, Gül mentioned the inspection of 32,044 school surroundings and the "Best Narcotics Police Mother Training" project, which has informed over 108,000 mothers on the issue.

Drop in car accidents

Gül pointed out that Istanbul, with its registered vehicle count exceeding 5.5 million, experiences heavy traffic throughout the day. He emphasized their continuous efforts and measures taken to ensure a smooth and safe flow of traffic.

He mentioned that in the first four months of the year, close to 3.84 million vehicles were inspected. "Thanks to our inspections, we have seen a 7% decrease in our fatal accident rates," he said.

"Our goal is to not lose a single life. We continue our inspections without interruption for the safety of our children on their way to school. In the first four months of 2024, 40,018 service vehicles were inspected. Necessary actions were taken against 48 vehicles found to violate traffic rules or illegally use emergency lights."

Gül also noted the relentless efforts of cybersecurity teams in ensuring online safety against crimes committed over the internet. He mentioned that in 425 operations targeting online fraud, illegal betting and child exploitation, 978 individuals were apprehended, with 471 of them being arrested, and appropriate actions taken against 498 accounts and individuals linked to terrorism.

Migrant smuggling

Gül noted that there are a total of 1,092,697 foreigners in Istanbul and shared information on the fight against migrant smuggling. He stated that in the first four months of this year, 98 operations were conducted, resulting in the capture of 195 individuals involved in migrant smuggling. Of these, 75 were arrested and 71 were placed under judicial control. Gül also expressed gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and the entire ministry for their support in maintaining the peace, security and well-being of the city.