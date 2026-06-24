The Ministry of Family and Social Services plans to expand digital detox camps across all 39 districts of Istanbul by the end of the year as part of efforts to combat technology addiction and strengthen family relationships.

The initiative is being implemented by the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of Family and Social Services under the broader family-focused vision announced after 2025 was declared the "Year of the Family." Authorities have also designated the period from 2026 to 2035 as the "Decade of Family and Population."

The camps aim to encourage families to spend quality time together away from digital devices while promoting healthier communication and stronger social connections.

One of the latest camps was organized at the Marmaracık Youth Camp in the Rumelifeneri neighborhood of Sarıyer on the European side of Istanbul. Surrounded by nature, families participated in a full day of recreational, cultural and sporting activities without the use of mobile phones, tablets or computers.

Participants took part in traditional games such as tug-of-war, sack races, egg-carrying competitions, musical chairs and dodgeball, alongside sports activities including archery, canoeing, volleyball, basketball, football, table tennis and foosball.

Officials say the camps are designed not only to reduce screen time but also to strengthen empathy, increase family interaction and encourage greater appreciation of nature.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Istanbul Provincial Director of Family and Social Services Ömer Turan said approximately 70 camps have already been organized across the city.

Turan noted that the program will be expanded to all 39 districts of Istanbul before the end of the year and is expected to continue in the coming years.

He said modern life makes it impossible to completely avoid digital technology, but emphasized the importance of periodically reassessing the role of digital devices in daily life.

According to Turan, the camps provide an opportunity for families to reconnect through shared experiences while temporarily stepping away from social media and digital distractions.

Participants said the program helped them spend more meaningful time with family members and engage in activities that are often overlooked in daily life.

Semra Ataç, a mother of two attending the camp, said spending time away from social media and television allowed families to socialize more and enjoy nature together.

Her 16-year-old son, Mehmet Zülfü Ataç, said the camp offered an opportunity to meet new people and participate in sports while reducing dependence on smartphones.

“Being away from digital devices makes me happy,” he said. “We spend a lot of time on our phones. These camps allow us to socialize and have fun in a different way.”

Another participant, Medine Ataç, said activities such as canoeing helped her realize that enjoyable alternatives to screen time exist.

The camps have also attracted multiple generations of the same family. Şaduman Eğilmez, 78, attended with her daughter and granddaughter and said the experience reminded participants of the importance of face-to-face communication.

Officials believe the growing interest in the camps reflects increasing awareness among families about the effects of excessive screen use and the value of spending time together in real-world environments.