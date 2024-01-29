Istanbul witnessed another success of an important project on Monday as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan officially inaugurated the Gayrettepe-Kağıthane metro line.

In his address at the opening ceremony, the president expressed his satisfaction with the successful completion of yet another landmark project.

Addressing the gathering, Erdoğan extended his greetings to the members of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, as well as the people of Istanbul, emphasizing the collaborative effort that made the project a reality.

Highlighting the significance of the new metro line, Erdoğan underscored its role in ensuring uninterrupted transportation between Istanbul Airport and Gayrettepe. The completion of the Kağıthane-Gayrettepe section marks a crucial milestone in enhancing metro connectivity in the city.

Last year, Erdoğan recalled that they inaugurated the Istanbul Airport-Kağıthane Metro last year, contributing a vital transportation link for the citizens. Adding the Kağıthane-Gayrettepe section further strengthens the metro network, he emphasized that it provides efficient and seamless transit options for the people of Istanbul.

The newly completed Gayrettepe-Kağıthane metro spans a length of 3.5 kilometers (2.18 miles), contributing to the overall extension of the Gayrettepe-Istanbul Airport metro line to an impressive 37.5 kilometers.

While the travel times will be significantly reduced across various routes: 30 minutes for Gayrettepe-Istanbul Airport, 38 minutes for Göktürk-Mahmutbey, 45 minutes for Tekstilkent-Istanbul Airport, 41 minutes for Taksim-Istanbul Airport, and 26 minutes for Taksim-Göktürk and 4. Levent-Istanbul.

Highlighting the engineering marvel of the Gayrettepe station, which will be the deepest station on the line with a depth of 72 meters (236.22 feet), Erdoğan shared impressive statistics related to its construction. The station boasts 66,577 cubic meters of concrete production, covering a closed area of 22,824 square meters. The station has 32 escalators and eight elevators, ensuring accessibility and convenience for commuters.

Erdoğan took pride in the Gayrettepe-Istanbul Airport metro line as a project of "bests" and "firsts." It holds distinctions such as being the longest metro tendered in one piece at 37.5 kilometers, using 10 tunnel boring machines simultaneously, achieving world records in excavation speed and deploying Türkiye's fastest metro vehicles reaching 120 kph (74.57 mph). Additionally, the line boasts the inaugural use of a signaling system developed by TÜBITAK in collaboration with ASELSAN, demonstrating the nation's commitment to innovation through local and national resources.

Erdoğan's remarks reflected not only the success of completing another major infrastructure project but also the commitment to advancing urban transportation for the benefit of the public. The Gayrettepe-Kağıthane metro line is a testament to Türkiye's dedication to modern and accessible public transit systems, contributing to the city's overall development and connectivity.