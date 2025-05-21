As Istanbul's population and vehicle ownership continue to rise, a leading academic calls for a long-term, human-centered approach to tackling the city's worsening traffic congestion.

Associate professor Abdullah Demir, a faculty member in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Marmara University, says that while Istanbul was designed for 8 million people, it now struggles to serve nearly 20 million residents, with outdated infrastructure and an overreliance on road transport.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Demir highlighted a stark imbalance in the city's public transport network: Only 25% of daily trips are taken via rail systems, while the remaining 75% rely on rubber-tired vehicles, including buses, minibuses and private cars.

"We are trying to kill the mosquitoes instead of drying the swamp," Demir said, stressing that investments alone cannot solve the problem unless the root causes of congestion are addressed. "Everyone wants to drive everywhere. We must promote walking and manage demand more effectively."

Demir emphasized that a pedestrian- and passenger-oriented redesign of the city is necessary to make daily commuting less of a burden for millions.

He pointed to the example of major cities like London and Paris, where rail-based transport makes up over 70% of mobility, whereas Istanbul remains heavily dependent on cars. According to Demir, vehicle ownership in the city is expected to rise from 241 to over 350 cars per 1,000 people by 2040, further compounding the issue.

“This city cannot handle any more individual car traffic,” he said. “We must design Istanbul at a human scale – where people can walk, talk and engage with each other.”

Demir also touched on the financial and environmental costs of relying so heavily on road traffic. He recalled that during the late Kadir Topbaş’s term as mayor, up to 60% of Istanbul’s municipal budget was devoted to transportation. Despite these investments, gridlock persists.

He urged policymakers to decentralize Istanbul’s appeal, saying, “The burden of Istanbul must be spread across Türkiye. It should no longer be the only magnet for opportunity.”

The academic also pointed to the untapped potential of Istanbul’s waterways, suggesting that more effective management of Bosporus traffic could ease congestion.

“We've been discussing expanding maritime public transport for years, but the share still hovers around 2%-3%,” Demir said. “Yes, there are weather-related challenges, but these are not insurmountable.”

He believes integrating maritime, rail and pedestrian solutions could make the city more efficient and humane for residents.

Demir also criticized high parking fees and the city's scarce parking infrastructure, which he said contributes to additional traffic as people drive in circles looking for spaces.

“Parking is not just a convenience issue – it’s part of the transportation ecosystem,” he explained. “When it’s ignored, it becomes a major source of gridlock.”

Demir added that cultural shifts also play a role in urban wellbeing. For example, he emphasized that excessive horn honking reflects broader frustrations with traffic and should be addressed as part of a wider effort to improve public civility.

“People are already tired from their commutes,” he said. “Let’s make the journey less exhausting.”

Looking to the future, Demir pointed to the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's (IBB) Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan, which targets increasing the share of rail transport to 47% by 2040.

He called this an encouraging step, but emphasized that real transformation will require cooperation between local and central governments, thoughtful planning and a new urban mindset.

“We must stop seeing Istanbul as the land of endless opportunity,” he said. “Instead, let’s build a city where people live better – not just more.”