Due to adverse weather conditions, some ferry services in Türkiye's major metropolises Istanbul and Izmir were canceled on Sunday, according to Anadolu Agency (AA) reports, while warnings for possible thunderstorms were issued for the wider Marmara and Aegean regions.

Accordingly, due to unfavorable weather conditions, some of the services cannot be carried out until further notice, said an announcement on the website of Istanbul's Şehir Hatları, an organization overseeing sea transportation in the city, responsible for dozens of ferry lines daily.

The announcement noted that the Bostancı-Moda-Kabataş, Büyükada-Sedef Island and Maltepe-Adalar services have been canceled.

On the other hand, in the western province of Izmir, all of the passenger ferry services have been temporarily suspended due to adverse weather and sea conditions.

"Due to adverse weather and sea conditions, ferry and cruise ship sailings have been canceled as of 10:45 a.m. (7:45 a.m. GMT). Thank you for your understanding," said the statement by IZDENIZ.

Meanwhile, according to the warning statement from the General Directorate of Meteorology, strong winds and thunderstorms are expected in some provinces on the western coast, starting from midnight.

The statement said strong and thundery showers were expected in the western districts of Çanakkale and Balıkesir after midnight, in the vicinity of Edirne and Kırklareli from Monday morning and in the afternoon around Izmir and Aydın. Moreover, very strong and thundery showers are expected in the western part of Manisa, in the western districts of Balıkesir, the southeast of Çanakkale and Muğla, the statement read.