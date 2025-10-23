The final session of the Gaza Tribunal, a global and independent initiative investigating Israel’s alleged war crimes in Gaza, began on Thursday in Istanbul with the participation of international academics, human rights defenders and civil society representatives.

The four-day event, titled “Gaza Tribunal: Final Session,” is being held at Istanbul University’s professor Cemil Birsel Conference Hall under the chairpersonship of professor Richard Falk, the former United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in the Palestinian Territories.

In his opening remarks, Falk emphasized the tribunal’s mission to document and expose the violations committed in Gaza, highlighting the importance of the collective conscience in demanding accountability. Following his speech, the members of the “Conscience Jury” were introduced.

At a news conference after the opening session, Falk elaborated on the goals and challenges of the tribunal. “The final session of the Gaza People’s Tribunal has a very challenging dual purpose,” he said.

“The first is to expose the genocide that has unfolded over the past two years and provide a comprehensive picture of the suffering inflicted on the Palestinian population of Gaza.”

“The second is to acknowledge the cease-fire while highlighting the flawed ways Gaza’s future is being shaped in a pro-Israeli manner. This is consistent with Israel’s ongoing objective: erasing Palestinian political identity and resistance and absorbing East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza into its territorial sovereignty – a process often described as the Zionist endgame of achieving a greater Israel,” he continued.

Highlighting the role of civil society, Falk said the tribunal aims “to develop as clear an analysis as possible and call for continued action, through solidarity initiatives such as flotilla fleets, reporting by U.N. special rapporteurs and respect for the rulings of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.”

He emphasized that the Palestinian struggle for self-determination is ongoing. “It is being deceived by ultimatum-based diplomacy rather than genuine negotiation. Hamas was given 72 hours to accept a cease-fire for the return of hostages. This represented a form of threat diplomacy, rewarding the perpetrator of genocide and further punishing the victims.”

Professor Richard Falk delivers his opening remarks at the final session of the Gaza Tribunal, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 23, 2025. (AA Photo)

Answering a question from Daily Sabah, Falk praised Türkiye’s role in supporting Gaza. “Türkiye has been a long-standing critic of Israel’s actions and continues this role by hosting the tribunal,” he said.

He also noted the complexity of Türkiye’s position. “At the same time, Türkiye is one of the four signatories of the Trump Declaration, which in some ways commits it to promoting diplomacy that excludes Palestinian participation and favors Israel. This exempts Israel from accountability for its crimes while allowing Türkiye to remain part of the diplomatic maneuver.”

Falk referenced President Erdoğan’s remarks that “the world is greater than five,” highlighting the structural limitations of the U.N. “The U.N., as currently constituted, gives disproportionate power to the five permanent members of the Security Council, undermining the ability of the international system to enforce accountability,” he said.

He concluded by framing the tribunal as a moral and symbolic effort. “This tribunal is a call for humanity to recognize and respond to systematic injustice. It seeks to ensure that those responsible are held accountable and to sustain the struggle for Palestinian self-determination in the face of enduring challenges.”

ICYF supports the tribunal

The Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), an international youth organization affiliated with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), is among the key supporters of the Gaza Tribunal. Speaking to Daily Sabah, ICYF President Taha Ayhan said we decided to back the initiative as soon as it was proposed.

“When professor Falk first introduced the idea in May 2024, we were all asking ourselves what more we could do in the face of this genocide,” Ayhan said. “As an organization that has long centered Gaza and Palestine in its programs, particularly those focused on youth empowerment, we immediately decided to support this intellectual initiative under professor Falk’s leadership.”

Ayhan explained that the tribunal’s first sessions were held in London, followed by a second major session in Sarajevo, with interim hearings taking place in countries including the U.S., Spain, Italy, the U.K., Ireland and Malaysia.

“Today, we have finally been able to hold the session in Istanbul,” he said. “Although other locations were considered, certain visible and invisible barriers made Istanbul the most fitting choice. This is meaningful for us, because Istanbul is not only where our headquarters are located, but also the capital of our hearts. The city’s people and indeed the Turkish nation have consistently stood for an independent Palestinian state.”

Ayhan noted that hosting the tribunal in Istanbul also reflects Türkiye’s ongoing demand for accountability, especially following recent cease-fire efforts facilitated through President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s diplomatic initiatives.

“This is a court of conscience,” he said. “It carries immense moral weight for billions who recognize Gaza’s plight. Through its hearings, the tribunal has listened to more than 150 witnesses and documented numerous crimes, producing a substantial legal text that can guide citizens and authorities worldwide in seeking accountability.”

Ayhan further explained that the draft decision could empower individuals to petition national courts, influence foreign policy and advocate for sanctions or restrictions against Israel, including possible measures in cultural, sporting and diplomatic arenas.

“We will continue to advocate globally once the draft decision is issued, visiting leaders, Parliaments and universities to ensure that justice is pursued,” he said.

He added that the tribunal’s other chambers will focus on ethics, moral values and international politics, discussing how a civilization that claims moral and spiritual advancement could witness such atrocities and how future generations will judge today’s actions.

“This tribunal brings together activism, research and testimony into one coherent call for justice,” Ayhan concluded. “I sincerely hope that our joint efforts will finally prevent the perpetrators from escaping accountability and bring them before justice."

The tribunal will conclude on Oct. 26, when members will share their evaluations and reflections based on previous meetings held in Sarajevo and Istanbul. The session will end with the announcement of the tribunal’s final verdict.

The Gaza Tribunal was launched as an independent people’s initiative to investigate the legal, political and moral dimensions of Israel’s ongoing actions in Gaza.