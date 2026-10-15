Torrential rain that began Wednesday triggered widespread flooding across Istanbul, killing at least two people, inundating homes and businesses and leaving hundreds stranded overnight as emergency crews worked to rescue residents.

The downpour intensified Wednesday evening, flooding roads and underpasses, stranding vehicles and bringing traffic to a standstill across the city. Heavy rain continued Thursday morning.

The two fatalities included a 14-year-old who was electrocuted after stepping into a puddle in the Fatih district and a 34-year-old who slipped on a flooded street in Sarıyer and hit their head, according to local media reports.

Rescuers worked overnight to reach people trapped at their workplaces, while bystanders helped other stranded residents. Police search-and-rescue teams and divers from the Istanbul Police Department's maritime unit used boats to evacuate people from flooded areas.

Floodwaters inundated homes, businesses and public facilities across several districts.

Rescue teams remove belongings from flood-hit homes after torrential rain, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 15, 2026. (AA Photo)

The flooding affected historic landmarks, including the Sadabad Mosque, also known as the Aziziye Mosque, and surrounding buildings in Istanbul's Kağıthane district, after the Kağıthane Stream overflowed following hours of heavy rainfall.

Rising water levels flooded the mosque's interior and courtyard, while nearby social facilities were also inundated. Municipal police officers closed the courtyard gates to secure the area.

According to data released by Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM), Beykoz recorded 269.5 millimeters of rainfall (10.61 inches) between midnight Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Sarıyer recorded 206.1 millimeters, while Eyüpsultan received 202.2 millimeters during the same period.

Other heavily affected areas included the Istanbul Technical University Maslak campus in Sarıyer, which recorded 186.7 millimeters, and Anadolu Feneri in Beykoz, where rainfall reached 163.2 millimeters.

Arnavutköy recorded 145.7 millimeters, Şişli 144.2 millimeters and the Olympic Stadium area 139 millimeters, according to measurements from 30 monitoring stations.

The historic Sadabad Mosque remains underwater after the Kağıthane Stream overflowed, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 15, 2026. (AA Photo)

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) said some areas had recorded their highest rainfall levels since 1985.

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Deputy Mayor Nuri Aslan said 8,392 personnel and 2,246 vehicles had been deployed to respond to incidents across the city. He warned that rainfall would continue and wind speeds could reach 75 to 80 kph (47 to 50 mph).

Aslan urged residents to avoid unnecessary journeys by private car and use public transportation when possible.

The Istanbul governor's office suspended in-person classes across the city on Thursday and announced administrative leave for certain public employees. Authorities urged residents to stay home unless travel was necessary, advised people living in basement apartments to seek safer accommodation and banned motorcycles from the roads.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül later announced that schools would remain closed on Friday due to continuing adverse weather conditions.

Heavy rainfall also changed the color of the sea along parts of the Bosphorus, as muddy runoff from land mixed with coastal waters.

The discoloration was particularly visible along the Eminönü waterfront, extending approximately 200 meters offshore. Brown-colored water was also observed toward the waters off Topkapı Palace.