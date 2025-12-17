The “follow me” teams working behind the scenes at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen International Airport act as the ground-level eyes of air traffic controllers, guiding aircraft safely to parking positions and helping ensure passenger safety during all phases of ground operations.

Working around the clock, seven days a week, the teams escort arriving aircraft to their designated stands and carry out real-time instructions in close coordination with air traffic control, particularly during periods of heavy traffic or reduced visibility caused by rain or dense fog.

The “follow me” units operate under HEAŞ, the airport authority at Sabiha Gökçen and a subsidiary of Türkiye’s Presidency of Defense Industries. They play a critical role in keeping apron traffic running smoothly at one of Europe’s busiest airports.

At Sabiha Gökçen, the teams operate 18 vehicles and are staffed by 86 personnel. In addition to guiding aircraft, they conduct routine inspections of aprons, taxiways and runway areas to identify potential safety hazards.

HEAŞ Apron Management Chief Emre Inci said the airport carries out a wide range of activities to maintain flight safety on the apron.

“Among the most important of these are inspections of runways, aprons and taxiways, and ensuring these areas are secured,” Inci told the Anadolu Agency (AA).

He said specially equipped “follow me” vehicles are used to guide aircraft safely to the correct parking positions, particularly when pilots are unfamiliar with the airport layout or during low-visibility conditions.

“You can describe the ‘follow me’ teams as the tower’s eyes on the ground,” Inci said. “They ensure aircraft are safely guided to the correct parking positions, especially when there are technical issues or when foreign airlines operate at our airport under challenging conditions.”

Inci emphasized that the teams’ responsibilities extend beyond aircraft guidance. He said they routinely inspect runways, aprons and taxiways for foreign object debris, technical faults and surface contaminants such as oil spills, rain or standing water, all of which can pose operational risks.

“When a potential risk is detected, it is immediately reported to air traffic control and relevant technical units so the area can be secured,” he said.

Inci added that teamwork, clear communication and sound decision-making during crises are essential in air traffic operations, noting that the preventive measures and inspections carried out by the teams are critical to the safety of passengers and aircraft.

“In any unsafe situation at the airport, ‘follow me’ teams go directly to the scene, report to the control tower and manage traffic safely,” he said. “After emergencies such as earthquakes, we also carry out detailed inspections of runways and paved surfaces to check for deformations, cracks or any findings that could endanger operations.”

Yunus Bilir, an assistant specialist in HEAŞ’s pavement inspection and control unit, said the teams conduct active inspections not only on runways, aprons and taxiways but also on adjacent paved surfaces and green areas to ensure flight safety.

“If we detect surface irregularities, liquid contaminants or damage to markings, we intervene immediately and inform air traffic controllers and other relevant technical units,” Bilir said.

He said ensuring flight safety remains their top priority. “Hundreds of aircraft land in the same area, carrying hundreds of lives. The responsibility this creates gives you an extra level of awareness. Being part of a team with that sense of duty is very fulfilling,” he said.

Another assistant specialist, Ömer Faruk Sürek, said inspections are carried out in all weather conditions and that “follow me” teams play a vital role in maintaining apron safety.

“Flight safety is the most critical issue for us at this airport. That’s why we work 24/7 as ‘follow me’ teams. We are the unseen face of aviation,” Sürek said.

He added that constant coordination with the control tower is essential. “Flight and ground safety are our top priorities. Even the smallest issue can lead to major consequences, so we must stay focused at all times,” he said.