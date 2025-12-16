Hilmi Türkmen, a member of the Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party) Central Executive Board (MKYK) and mayor of Üsküdar from 2014 to 2024, on Friday shared allegations on social media platform X claiming improper use of an official municipal vehicle by the new Republican People’s Party (CHP)-led administration.

Türkmen alleged that a Passat vehicle used for years as the official mayoral car was replaced shortly after the new mayor took office and subsequently assigned for non-official purposes. According to Türkmen, the CHP mayor replaced the Passat on the grounds that it was “not suitable for his status” and instead acquired a Mercedes Vito minibus as the new official vehicle.

He further claimed that the Passat was allocated specifically for the mayor’s dog and that the vehicle has been used with the presence of the dog’s caretaker and a special attendant. Türkmen said the issue goes beyond political disagreement and raises concerns about the use of public resources.

“This is not merely a political matter but a question of basic propriety,” Türkmen said in his post. “A vehicle that served for years as an official car being assigned in this way is something I submit to the public conscience. It is a disrespect both to us personally and to the people of Üsküdar.”

Türkmen also described an incident he said occurred in the Çengelköy neighborhood, claiming that he saw the same vehicle and license plate in traffic, with the mayor’s dog visible inside the car alongside its caretaker and a designated staff member.

“The vehicle appeared to be entirely dedicated to the dog’s use,” Türkmen said, reiterating his criticism.