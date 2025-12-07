Heavy downpours early Sunday morning in Istanbul led to significant water accumulation on roads in Şişli and Usküdar, causing flooding in several homes and businesses.

Following the provincial governor’s “yellow code” meteorological alert for thunderstorms across the city, intense rainfall struck during the early hours, creating operational challenges in multiple districts.

The downpour led to significant water pooling across the city, making mobility difficult for drivers and pedestrians alike.

In Usküdar’s Çengelköy neighborhood, a clogged storm drain caused flooding on a roadway. While some drivers managed to push through the water with difficulty, others were forced to turn back. These moments were captured on mobile phone cameras.

In Şişli, several homes and workplaces were flooded. Firefighters and Istanbul Water and Sewage Administration (ISKI) teams responded to calls and intervened in the affected units.

In the Merkez neighborhood, a vehicle stranded in a pool of water malfunctioned. The driver exited the car, and the vehicle was later towed away. Footage showing the car stuck in the water was also recorded on mobile devices.