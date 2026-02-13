The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Council on Thursday approved a proposal to implement a 20% fare increase for public transportation, taxis and school shuttle services across Istanbul, following a majority vote at its February session.

The decision was taken during the third meeting of the IBB Council’s February agenda. During the session, council members debated the agenda item titled “Public Transportation Fare Tariff Adjustment,” which covers buses, metro, metrobüs, minibuses and ferry services, as well as taxis and school transportation.

Under the approved adjustment, the Blue Card monthly subscription will increase from TL 2,748 ($63) to TL 3,298, while the full electronic ticket fare will rise from TL 35 to TL 42.

Fares will rise across all major transport modes. Metrobüs prices will increase from TL 25.06 to TL 30.07 for short trips and up to TL 62.35 for longer journeys. On the Marmaray line, fares will range from TL 34 for short-distance travel to TL 74.70 for longer routes.

In maritime transportation, ferry fares on major routes such as Üsküdar–Eminönü and Kadıköy–Beşiktaş will increase to between TL 53.20 and TL 59.28, while the Bostancı–Islands route will rise to TL 156.26.

Taxi fares will also be adjusted, with the meter opening fee increasing to TL 65.40, the per-kilometer rate to TL 43.56, and the short-distance fare to TL 210.

Minibus fares will increase across all distance brackets. The short-distance “hop-on, hop-off” fare will rise from TL 32.50 to TL 39 for trips up to 4 kilometers, with corresponding increases applied to longer distance categories. The student minibus fare will increase from TL 21 to TL 25.

For school transportation services, the fare for distances between 0 and 1 kilometer will rise from TL 3,376 to TL 4,051, while personnel shuttle fees will increase from TL 1,757 to TL 2,284.54. According to the decision, the new fare tariff will take effect on Feb. 16.

Public burden criticized

The proposal was approved by majority vote, passing with the support of the Republican People's Party (CHP) group, despite opposition from the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) group.

Speaking on behalf of the AK Party group, spokesperson Murat Türkyılmaz said fare increases in public transportation had previously been determined by specific parameters such as the minimum wage, inflation and fuel prices at Transportation Coordination Center (UKOME) meetings.

He argued that after the authority to set fares was transferred from UKOME to the council, the IBB administration began proposing increases without adhering to any objective criteria.

Türkyılmaz said, “Public transportation fares have risen by 55% in just five months. If IETT’s finances are truly sound, it is difficult to justify such an increase for a basic public service. One-third of IETT’s budget has been directed to a maintenance company established after 2019, with resources diverted away from buses. As a result of ineffective management, citizens are now bearing the cost of these fare increases.”

Türkyılmaz also said that fares charged via Istanbulkart had risen more sharply than fuel and high-speed train prices.

“When you assess the main factors affecting transportation, you unfortunately cannot find a reasonable justification for these increases. With a TL 42 ticket, you can travel 12 kilometers in a private vehicle. I drive an electric car, and I can currently travel from Pendik to Fatih more cheaply than using public transportation. Unfortunately, this is the point transportation has reached.”

MHP Deputy Group Chair Orkun Ayhan criticized the IBB administration for citing economic conditions, maintenance costs and the cost of living to justify the increases.

“How expensive has life become to justify an increase of 1,515%? Enough is enough. This has gone beyond being tragicomic. You have crossed into a stage of oppressing the public,” Ayhan said.

Using April 1, 2019, as a reference point, Ayhan said the exchange rate had increased by 680% for the U.S. dollar and 723% for the euro, while diesel prices rose 805%, the minimum wage 1,289%, and the price of a simit 1,042%.

“Which parameters and calculations are you using to justify an increase of 1,515%?” he asked.

Public transportation, taxi and school service fares in Istanbul were previously increased by 35% on Jan. 15, 2025, followed by an additional 30% increase on Sept. 12, 2025.