A 30% fare hike on public transportation in Istanbul, including buses, metro, metrobüs, minibuses, and ferries, comes into effect on Monday following a decision by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Assembly.

The decision was made during the third session of the IBB Assembly’s September meetings on Sept. 12. The proposal to raise fares for public transport, taxis, and school shuttles by 30% was approved by a majority vote from the Republican People's Party (CHP) group, while the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) voted against it.

Under the new fares, passengers pay TL 35 ($0.85) for an electronic full ticket and TL 2,748 for a monthly “Blue Card” subscription. Ferry users now pay TL 44.33 for the Üsküdar-Eminönü route, TL 49.40 for the Kadıköy–Eminönü and Kadıköy–Beşiktaş routes, and TL 130.22 for trips from Bostancı to the Princes’ Islands.

Minibus fares, based on the “indi-bindi” shortest distance system, have also been adjusted. The fare for up to 4 kilometers (2.49 miles) increased from TL 25 to TL 32.50, for 4-7 kilometers (2.49-4.35 miles) from TL 26 to TL 34, for 7–11 kilometers from TL 27 to TL 35, for 11-15 kilometers from TL 28 to TL 36, and for 15–20 kilometers from TL 30 to TL 39. Student fares were raised from TL 16 to TL 21.

From early morning, commuters traveling to work or school created crowding at busy transfer points, including metro, metrobüs, and bus stops. Passengers used their Istanbulkart at turnstiles or paid at designated counters to access the city’s public transport services.

Earlier this year, on Jan. 15, the IBB UKOME meeting had approved a 35% fare increase for public transport, taxis, and school shuttles. An additional 21.29% increase proposed at the UKOME meeting on June 26 was rejected after the majority of Ministry representatives voted against it.

Following these events, the authority to approve fare increases in Istanbul was shifted from UKOME to the IBB Assembly. The new 30% fare increase was approved by majority vote and has now been implemented across the city, affecting millions of daily commuters.