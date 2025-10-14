An Istanbul Electricity, Tramway and Tunnel Enterprises (IETT) bus in Istanbul's Üsküdar district crashed into a retaining wall on Tuesday morning and became suspended after the driver failed to engage the handbrake while the vehicle was parked, authorities said.

The incident occurred near the bus stop in the Barbaros neighborhood, in front of Üsküdar State Hospital. After parking the bus at the platform, the driver exited without applying the handbrake, causing the bus to roll downhill along the Veysi Paşa Street. The vehicle collided with a retaining wall belonging to a residential building, where it remained lodged.

Police and fire teams were dispatched to the scene and the area was secured while a recovery crane from the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) worked to remove the bus. Officials noted that a children’s playground was located beneath the section of the wall where the bus became suspended.

Footage captured on a cellphone shows the bus moving rapidly downhill, crashing into the wall and becoming lodged.

In a statement, IETT said preliminary investigations indicated the accident occurred because the driver did not engage the handbrake after parking. The statement added that the accident caused only property damage, no one was injured and the driver was removed from duty while an administrative investigation was launched.

Under the leadership of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) in IBB, Istanbul’s public transportation system, including IETT buses, has faced increasing operational challenges. Citizens have reported frequent service disruptions, vehicle malfunctions and safety incidents, highlighting shortcomings in fleet maintenance and management.